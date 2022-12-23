Holiday time is here again, and we have our Victory Green goggles on!

Wes and Mark survey the season so far, and they have lots of presents (with just a few lumps of coal) for the Dallas Stars organization. In this edition:

Which parts of Pete DeBoer’s system have become gifts that keep on giving?

Which parts have left us with an unfulfilled wish list?

Which players have been the best gifters in Cedar Park and Boise, as the Texas Stars and Idaho Steelheads spread the excellence around?

And what would you like to find under your Stars holiday tree?

Never rip a team down to the studs when you can just draft a bunch of ’em. We’re Stargazing, and we call this our slogan. (Well, our second slogan, after “We’ll fix it in post.”)

What do you want this year? Let us know in the comments, or DM us @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be part of the next podcast.

