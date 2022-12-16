Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars’ East Coast Goalie-ing Streak Continues

Jake Oettinger stood between Alex Ovechkin and history and said, “Not tonight.” The Dallas Stars’ newest star in net stopped 45 of 46 shots and backstopped the team to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in their own barn.
The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks chronicled how Oettinger crashed the Caps’ premature celebration – down to the “800” banner that hung over section 102:
Oettinger prevented Ovechkin from scoring goal No. 801, which would have tied Gordie Howe for the second-most in NHL history, leaving Wayne Gretzky as the only player for Ovechkin to chase down....
“You probably call that a goalie win for us,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought he was our best player. That game really got tilted against us in the second period. I thought that’s where he won us the game.”
Yet Otter’s big night was only the second monster performance by a Stars goaltender this week. On Tuesday night, Scott Wedgewood used Oettinger’s night off to turn in a stellar performance against the team that drafted him, saving 35 of 36 shots against the so-hot-right-now New Jersey Devils. DeFranks reported this during post-game duties:
“There’s a little bit of pride for me on my side to come in, and steal some games,” Wedgewood said. “Obviously, you’re not going to have it every night on back-to-backs, but just to keep the team in it as long as possible, give them a chance to maybe jump ahead. I thought I did that all night.
“They were confident in me and I was confident in myself.”
Stars Stuff
It’s OK to be mad, Caps.
Otters are evil.#CapsStars pic.twitter.com/XrEFMTJ5DY— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2022
Meanwhile, Otter himself had offered this bit of practical insight.
Jake Oettinger said this morning that he did not want to be on the wrong end of Ovi’s history-making goal.— Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) December 16, 2022
He also joked that he wanted to out-duel his Lakeville, MN friend, Charlie Lindgren.
He went out and stopped 45-of-46 to make sure he got exactly what he wanted.
The Stars were busy off-ice yesterday, too. Blueliner Joseph Cecconi is on his way to the Buffalo Sabres, with fellow defender Oskari Laaksonen coming back.
TRADE ALERT— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 16, 2022
We have acquired Oskari Laaksonen from the Buffalo Sabres.
Around The Leagues
#Death Notes
- The Winnipeg Jets scored a 2-1 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators, with Kyle Connor netting the game-winner. [On The Forecheck]
- The Chicago Blackhawks couldn’t take advantage of the Vegas Golden Knights’ depleted roster, losing to the Western Conference leaders 4-1. [Second City Hockey]
- Tage Thompson ruined everything, including the Colorado Avalanche’s nascent win streak, as the Avs dropped a 4-2 contest to the Buffalo Sabres. [Mile High Hockey]
- And Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou brought the heroics as the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in the shootout. [NHL]
When Klinger gets going, everyone gets going.
John Klingberg scored twice and the visiting Anaheim Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday nighthttps://t.co/wDGN5BgU6R— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 16, 2022
Ahh, the play-in round. What do you, the viewers, think?
Is having an #NHL play-in round a good idea? Have more teams play meaningful games near the end of the season?@Proteautype (yay) and I (nay) debated this, but it's his article and he made some interesting points. Check it out! @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/m64pqSt7YT— Jon Tovell (@journalismjon) December 15, 2022
And College Hockey Twitter is parsing this news as we speak.
News: Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker is the next NCAA President.https://t.co/eBypmJW0fG— Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) December 15, 2022
Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park, And Beautiful Boise
Hot prospect Antonio Stranges has decamped to the Idaho Steelheads, where he should get more time on ice.
We have loaned forward Antonio Stranges to the @Steelheads.— Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 13, 2022
The Stars had more than one beloved Rooster in the organization. The Steel will retire the number 71 of two-time Kelly Cup champion Lance Galbraith this weekend.
A fierce warrior on the ice, and a beloved presence everywhere he went.— Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) December 15, 2022
We're looking forward to honoring Rooster on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/HTC1vxPHmm
Meanwhile, the Texas Stars are on an 8-2-1 heater and tied for first in the AHL’s Central Division.
Bourque logs a three-point game with two goals and an assist ✅— Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 15, 2022
Damiani collects two apples ✅
Barber and Gardner extend their point streaks ✅
Stars win their 5th straight game ✅
Check out the highlights presented by @texasorthopedic pic.twitter.com/U1obwgybol
Finally
I’m just gonna leave this here. Share your thoughts.
As seen at the Smithsonian @NMNH pic.twitter.com/i0bNU1zM1v— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 16, 2022
