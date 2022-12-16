Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars’ East Coast Goalie-ing Streak Continues

Jake Oettinger stood between Alex Ovechkin and history and said, “Not tonight.” The Dallas Stars’ newest star in net stopped 45 of 46 shots and backstopped the team to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in their own barn.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks chronicled how Oettinger crashed the Caps’ premature celebration – down to the “800” banner that hung over section 102:

Oettinger prevented Ovechkin from scoring goal No. 801, which would have tied Gordie Howe for the second-most in NHL history, leaving Wayne Gretzky as the only player for Ovechkin to chase down.... “You probably call that a goalie win for us,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought he was our best player. That game really got tilted against us in the second period. I thought that’s where he won us the game.”

Yet Otter’s big night was only the second monster performance by a Stars goaltender this week. On Tuesday night, Scott Wedgewood used Oettinger’s night off to turn in a stellar performance against the team that drafted him, saving 35 of 36 shots against the so-hot-right-now New Jersey Devils. DeFranks reported this during post-game duties:

“There’s a little bit of pride for me on my side to come in, and steal some games,” Wedgewood said. “Obviously, you’re not going to have it every night on back-to-backs, but just to keep the team in it as long as possible, give them a chance to maybe jump ahead. I thought I did that all night. “They were confident in me and I was confident in myself.”

Matt has the latest. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

It’s OK to be mad, Caps.

Meanwhile, Otter himself had offered this bit of practical insight.

Jake Oettinger said this morning that he did not want to be on the wrong end of Ovi’s history-making goal.



He also joked that he wanted to out-duel his Lakeville, MN friend, Charlie Lindgren.



He went out and stopped 45-of-46 to make sure he got exactly what he wanted. — Josh Bogorad (@JoshBogorad) December 16, 2022

The Stars were busy off-ice yesterday, too. Blueliner Joseph Cecconi is on his way to the Buffalo Sabres, with fellow defender Oskari Laaksonen coming back.

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired Oskari Laaksonen from the Buffalo Sabres.



MORE — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 16, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

When Klinger gets going, everyone gets going.

John Klingberg scored twice and the visiting Anaheim Ducks won in regulation for only the second time this season, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday nighthttps://t.co/wDGN5BgU6R — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 16, 2022

Ahh, the play-in round. What do you, the viewers, think?

Is having an #NHL play-in round a good idea? Have more teams play meaningful games near the end of the season?@Proteautype (yay) and I (nay) debated this, but it's his article and he made some interesting points. Check it out! @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/m64pqSt7YT — Jon Tovell (@journalismjon) December 15, 2022

And College Hockey Twitter is parsing this news as we speak.

News: Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker is the next NCAA President.https://t.co/eBypmJW0fG — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) December 15, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park, And Beautiful Boise

Hot prospect Antonio Stranges has decamped to the Idaho Steelheads, where he should get more time on ice.

We have loaned forward Antonio Stranges to the @Steelheads.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 13, 2022

The Stars had more than one beloved Rooster in the organization. The Steel will retire the number 71 of two-time Kelly Cup champion Lance Galbraith this weekend.

A fierce warrior on the ice, and a beloved presence everywhere he went.



We're looking forward to honoring Rooster on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/HTC1vxPHmm — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) December 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Texas Stars are on an 8-2-1 heater and tied for first in the AHL’s Central Division.

Bourque logs a three-point game with two goals and an assist ✅

Damiani collects two apples ✅

Barber and Gardner extend their point streaks ✅

Stars win their 5th straight game ✅



Check out the highlights presented by @texasorthopedic pic.twitter.com/U1obwgybol — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 15, 2022

Finally

I’m just gonna leave this here. Share your thoughts.