Stars Hoping to Capital-ize on Their Road Trip

Game three of five on the road for the Dallas Stars will be against the Washington Capitals at their home in Capital One Arena. It is the second of two games between the teams. The Stars won the last outing at home in the American Airlines Center 2-0.

The Stars

The Stars have split the difference so far on this road trip, losing 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins only to turn around the next day and take the New Jersey Devils for a solid two points.

There were no lines run during morning skate in Washington, but Mason Marchment was not on the ice for morning practice but will play in tonight’s game. The lines will not change from Tuesday night.

Jason Robertson—Roope Hintz—Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment—Tyler Seguin—Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn—Wyatt Johnston—Denis Gurianov

Joel Kiviranta—Luke Glendening—Radek Faksa

Miro Heiskanen—Nils Lundkvist

Ryan Suter—Colin Miller

Esa Lindell—Jani Hakanpää

Jake Oettinger gets the start tonight.

The Capitals

Is there a bigger story in hockey right now than Alexander Ovechkin? In Tuesday night’s 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin became the third player to score 800 goals in the NHL, which is only one goal behind the second place all time goal leader, Gordie Howe. A goal tonight would tie him, and two goals tonight would surpass, leaving him just 92 goals short of Wayne Gretzky’s all time total of 894.

The rest of the Capitals are having an okay season. They’ve been struggling with injuries and are outside the playoff window at this moment, but they’re still in the bubble and only one point behind the second wild card spot.

Charlie Lindgren will be in net for the Capitals. While his experience in the show isn’t as wide as some, he’s played three games against the Stars, two with the St. Louis Blues, which he won, and one with the Montreal Canadiens, which he lost. Either way, his track record against the Stars is pretty good.

Alex Ovechkin—Dylan Strome—Conor Sheary

SonnyMilano—Evgeny Kuznetsov—Anthony Mantha

Marcus Johansson—Lars Eller—TJ Oshie

Aliaksei Protas—Nic Dowd—Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson—John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov—Nick Jensen

Matt Irwin—Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

How to Watch

Puck drop will be at 6 pm CST on BallySports Southwest and on 96.7 FM The Ticket.