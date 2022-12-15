Father Time is undefeated, but he may not be as quick as you think he is. This seems like a good place to start with a long look at one of the Dallas Stars’ most polarizing players.

Wes and Mark took last week’s challenge seriously, and therefore you should, too. In this edition, they take a deep dive into the riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma that is Ryan Suter:

What do the Stars see in Suter?

No, really – what do the stats show that the eye test may not?

Is Suter’s real problem that he’s inherited the mantle of That Guy – the designated defender who takes a lot of fan heat for, well, no good reason?

Or does his usage only work with certain other players (looking at you, Miro Heiskanen)?

How does Veteran Skill™ actually factor in?

How are the Stars evolving their system to face the future?

And what does this road trip, so far, tell us about the entire team?

All this, plus a preview of which Texas Stars deserve some time with the big team (and a big dose of Random Robot Voice), are in this week’s Stargazing. We’ll find guys, unless we don’t.

