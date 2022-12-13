Dallas Stars Daily Links: Close, But No Cigar

Last night, the Dallas Stars were set to go to overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins. But that all unraveled in the final minute of play, courtesy of a game-winning goal by Evgeni Malkin with just 34 seconds remaining:

“I thought we gave them too much room,” [Stars head coach Pete] DeBoer said. “That point in the game, you don’t want to give them the entry and allow them to get to that point. I wish we would have shut it down a little quicker.” ... “If that bounces to the left a foot, we just grab it and clear it,” [Stars goaltender Jake] Oettinger said. “It goes right to him. Obviously, it hurts to not get a point or even two. But just a s——y bounce. … I thought we played a great road game. We gave ourselves every chance to win. Just a bad bounce at the end. I think we’ve got to be proud of how we played.”

Just because they lost out on the loser point doesn’t mean it was a bad game — DeBoer thought the defense and goaltending in particular were strong. The offense, on the other hand...

“Would have liked to have given Otter some offensive support tonight. I thought there was goals out there. We didn’t execute. We had some 2 on 1s, things like that, that probably could have changed the game.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Around the League

Saad Yousuf breaks down the goal (and more) in his observations from the game:

Stars observations: Breaking down Penguins’ late goal (the misfortune and miscues), the reasoning behind Pete DeBoer's lineup changes and three non-scoring plays, including a big one from Joel Kiviranta https://t.co/O51A0Xf9Ld — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) December 13, 2022

Here’s Mike Heika’s take on how the Stars did:

Heika's take: A tough way to lose after a well fought battle https://t.co/YZzZpnYiE3 via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 13, 2022

And here’s a look from the other side of the ice:

Monday was the first time the Penguins found themselves in a playoff-style game all season, and they looked mighty comfortable.@JoshYohe_PGH has thoughts on Pittsburgh's imperfect but crisp display of hockey against the Stars.https://t.co/crw7l8L0g0 — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) December 13, 2022

Around the League

Remember when Stars fans were mad that the Stars passed on Eeli Tolvanen to draft Jake Oettinger?

The #SeaKraken have claimed forward Eeli Tolvanen (@eeli1999) off of waivers.



Kraken fam, please give him a warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/1WS5KdqLtl — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 12, 2022

Say what you will about All-Star games, but they’re always excellent for PR and earning new fans:

It was All-Star Weekend for the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (@PWHPA) featuring a 3-on-3 tournament and skills competition in Ottawa, writes @IanKennedyCK: https://t.co/oKsbdk1dd6 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 12, 2022

Looks like Bo Horvat might be on his way out of Vancouver:

The Canucks made an offer to team captain and pending UFA Bo Horvat roughly two weeks ago, people involved with the negotiations confirmed to The Athletic on Monday morning.



The rejection of that offer has put Horvat on the trade block.



The latest:https://t.co/7k3QILRu4Y pic.twitter.com/1dJuOon7wF — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) December 13, 2022

Finally, the Washington Capitals are all-in on Alexander Ovechkin's’ record chasing: