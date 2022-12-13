 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Close, But No Cigar

Breaking down the last-minute goal that cost the Stars a point. Plus, other observations from the game, Bo Horvat might be on the move, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Last night, the Dallas Stars were set to go to overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins. But that all unraveled in the final minute of play, courtesy of a game-winning goal by Evgeni Malkin with just 34 seconds remaining:

“I thought we gave them too much room,” [Stars head coach Pete] DeBoer said. “That point in the game, you don’t want to give them the entry and allow them to get to that point. I wish we would have shut it down a little quicker.”

...

“If that bounces to the left a foot, we just grab it and clear it,” [Stars goaltender Jake] Oettinger said. “It goes right to him. Obviously, it hurts to not get a point or even two. But just a s——y bounce. … I thought we played a great road game. We gave ourselves every chance to win. Just a bad bounce at the end. I think we’ve got to be proud of how we played.”

Just because they lost out on the loser point doesn’t mean it was a bad game — DeBoer thought the defense and goaltending in particular were strong. The offense, on the other hand...

“Would have liked to have given Otter some offensive support tonight. I thought there was goals out there. We didn’t execute. We had some 2 on 1s, things like that, that probably could have changed the game.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Around the League

Saad Yousuf breaks down the goal (and more) in his observations from the game:

Here’s Mike Heika’s take on how the Stars did:

And here’s a look from the other side of the ice:

Remember when Stars fans were mad that the Stars passed on Eeli Tolvanen to draft Jake Oettinger?

Say what you will about All-Star games, but they’re always excellent for PR and earning new fans:

Looks like Bo Horvat might be on his way out of Vancouver:

Finally, the Washington Capitals are all-in on Alexander Ovechkin's’ record chasing:

