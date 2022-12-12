Dallas Stars Kick Off Eastern Road Trip In Pittsburgh

The Dallas Stars are in Pennsylvania tonight for the opening of their eastern road trip, taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Stars

The Stars just finished a five game homestand, going 3-1-1 over the span. Three of the last four games have gone to extra time, including the last two games against Ottawa and Detroit, which both ended in a win for Dallas, snapping their overtime losing streak.

Despite needing extra time for recent decisions, the Stars have been having a promising first half of the season. Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, and Jason Robertson have 44 goals and 59 assists between them, and the defense is holding up the back end with a goals against average of 2.71.

Other news: The Stars called Riley Tufte up from the Texas Stars. A member of the 2016 draft class and an overall massive person at 6’6” and over 200 pounds, Tufte scored one goal in ten games last season for the Stars.

Line up:

Jason Robertson—Roope Hintz—Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment—Tyler Seguin—Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn—Wyatt Johnston—Denis Gurianov

Joel Kiviranta—Radek Faksa—Luke Glendening

Mrio Heiskanen—Nils Lundkvist

Ryan Suter—Colin Miller

Esa Lindell—Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

The Penguins

The Penguins have also been having a great first half of their season. They currently have a goals-per-game average of 3.5, mostly on the back of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel, and a goals against average of 2.79.

The Penguins are coming off two victories in a back-to-back home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres over the weekend. On the topic of overtime, one of those games did require extra time to finish. They are currently on a five game winning streak.

According to our friends over at Pensburgh, Crosby has only recorded 20 points in 19 games against the Stars in his career, making them one of his least scored upon opponents. So that’s a point in their favor, surely?

Other notes: this will be Kris Letang’s first return to the line up since his stroke on November 28.

Line up:

Jake Guentzel—Sidney Crosby—Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker—Evgeni Malkin—Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn—Jeff Carter—Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Poehling—Teddy Blueger—Josh Archibald

Marcus Pettersson—Jeff Petry

Pierre-Olivier Joseph—Kris Letang

Brian Dumoulin—Jan Rutta

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith

How to Watch

Puck drop will be at 6 pm CST tonight on BallySports Southwest Extra and 96.7 FM The Ticket.