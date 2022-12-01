 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Two Way Play of Roope

He might not win it, but the Stars’ top center should be in Selke Trophy contention. Plus, Robertson’s case for the Hart, evaluating goalie contract lengths, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Each year, the NHL awards the Frank J. Selke Trophy to Patrice Bergeron the “forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” In practice, it often means the best “two-way” player, which can be a pretty high bar:

“If you’re going to talk about a guy in a Selke conversation, every decision they make on the ice has to be about what’s best for the team,” [Dallas Stars head coach Pete] DeBoer said. “Putting the puck in the right place, getting off at the right time, not turning it over, not being reckless - all of those things.”

And while he may not win, the newly extended Roope Hitnz fits that bill perfectly. Even if he ultimately doesn’t bring home some hardware, Hintz’s elite two-way style has helped both his line and team achieve amazing results this year:

“You can’t win without a guy like that,” DeBoer said, comparing Hintz to Kings center Anze Kopitar. “He’s big and fast, powerful. I remember reading Rick Bowness’ comments on him and what a good two-way player he is. When you’re signing a No. 1 center, they have to be able to create offense, make other people better, but they also have to be able to go up against the best players in the league and tilt the ice in your favor. There’s only a handful of guys who can do that.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Around the League

While Hintz may not be the Selke favorite, Robertson just might be for the Hart:

It’s not just vibes either — the numbers back it up too:

Speaking of Robertson, he and Joe Pavelski might very well be “un-dislikeable:”

Dallas couldn’t lock up Jake Oettinger long term, but is that perhaps for the best?

Scary stuff: Kris Letang will be out indefinitely after suffering a stroke.

Everyone’s waiting for the shoe to drop on a Jacob Chychrun trade, but are the Coyotes asking for too much?

Loading comments...