Dallas Stars Daily Links: A Whole New Team

The Stars are almost unrecognizable from seasons past. Plus, they keys to Dallas’s success, the Boston Bruins release Mitchell Miller, and more.

By Tyler Mair
NHL: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard not to watch the Dallas Stars this season and wonder if you didn’t slip into a parallel universe. In seasons past, the Stars have proudly championed their “boring” style of play, how winning one-goal, low scoring games was the key to success.

This year? Their offense is firing on all cylinders:

They lead games more often than any other team in the NHL, their 36:46 per game ahead is almost six minutes more than second-place Boston. Likewise, the Stars spend just 5:58 per game trailing, more than three minutes fewer than second-place Vegas. In the 12 games for Dallas, it has scored first a league-high 10 times.

It’s not just establishing the lead, however — it’s what they do once they have it. In years past, the Stars would begin to “turtle” once they were ahead, trying to prevent any more goals from being score from either side. But under Pete DeBoer, the Stars keep going for the throat:

“Last year, obviously, and the year before, we were in a lot of one-goal games,” Stars forward Jason Robertson said. “So we get up by a couple, it’s playing with the same pace and limiting their chances and still trying to go get the other one.”

...

“We try to play the same way all the time,” [Jamie] Benn said. “If we’re up a couple goals or down one or two, play aggressive hockey, fast hockey. Right now, we’re playing with a lot of leads and playing the right way with them.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf takes a deep dive into how the Stars have constructed what looks to be a dominating team:

Another key to their success? Jason Robertson, who continues his ascent into NHL superstardom:

Around the League

The Boston Bruins have released Mitchell Miller after just two days in response to the much deserved backlash they’ve received from making such a terrible decision:

The Premier Hockey Federation season is officially underway:

Alexander Ovechkin has broken the goal scoring record. Wait, no, not that one:

Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games:

Is Tkachuk the latest in a line of superstar players who are holding themselves back with disciplinary issues?

