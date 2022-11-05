The Dallas Stars vs the Connor McDavids

The Dallas Stars continue their mini road trip with the first of two stops in the great white north against the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon. The projected high today is 27 degrees (Fahrenheit, for any Oilers fans checking this out) so like, good luck with that.

Stars

The Stars roll into this afternoon’s game with an almost embarrassing 7-2 victory in Arizona on Thursday, bringing their season record to 7-3-1. Jason Robertson scored twice, bringing his goal total to 7 and his point total to 15 in 11 games so far.

The Stars are currently averaging 3.64 goals per game with Robertson leading the pack and scoring on 26% of their power play opportunities. Scott Wedgewood is not having the season that Jake Oettinger was having before the second period of last Saturday’s blowout against the Rangers. Best not to dwell on what Oettinger’s goals-against-average is currently sitting at. (It’s 1.40.)

The Stars do still hold the second place spot in the league for goals-against-average at 2.18.

Lineup:

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment - Tyler Seguin - Denis Gurianov

Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnson - Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa - Luke Glendening - Joel Kiviranta

Miro Heiskanen - Colin Miller

Ryan Suter - Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood in goal

Oilers

Everything’s working well for the Oilers right now. Yes, they did lose 3-4 to New Jersey on Thursday, but they scored 7 against Nashville on Tuesday and are currently 7-4-0 for the season.

They’re averaging 4 goals a game with the obvious line up of Connor McDavid leading in goals with 12 and Leon Draisaitl (who sometimes passes the puck to McDavid) leading in assists with 16.

Defensively, they’re a bit more of a mess with a goals-against-average of 3.09. Their save percentage is about even with the Stars (.905 and .904 respectively) but the Oilers have allowed more shots than the Stars so far.

The Stars will have their work cut out for them in keeping up with the Oilers offense.

Lineup:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Kaile Yamamoto

Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Jesse Puljujarvi

Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan - Devin Shore

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak - Evan Bouchard

Markus Niemelainen - Tyson Barrie

Jack Campbell in goal

Watch

The game will be available on BallySports Southwest and 96.7 FM The Ticket. Puck drop will be 3 pm CST.