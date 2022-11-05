The Dallas Stars have won twice as many games as they’ve lost so far. Think about that while you get ready for the Edmonton matinée.

Wes and Mark have been thinking about it for a while. They recorded this podcast literal moments before the Stars-Coyotes game began, and they’re absolutely willing to take credit for Denis Gurianov getting his mojo back. (They’re also willing to publicly ask David Castillo to do their analytics work for them.) In this episode:

Tyler Seguin’s big return to form,

the ongoing dominance of the Pavelski & Sons line,

Jamie Benn’s mentorship of Ty Dellandrea, and why it should make every Dallas fan smile (and every opponent shudder in fear),

the arsenal of new playing tools Pete DeBoer has brought to bear,

the new-look defense,

and the countermeasure-proof miracle machine that is Miro Heiskanen.

If you can’t get off the schneid with a butt goal, the next best thing is to break your duck by way of a kick assist. This is Stargazing’s story, and we’re sticking to it.

