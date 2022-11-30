Dallas Stars Daily Links: What The Hintz Extension Tells Us About The Future Stars

It’s official, Dallas Stars fans – Roope Hintz is sticking around. For a long, long, long long time. And in doing so, he becomes an official cornerstone in a franchise that’s being reshaped by its judicious drafting and home-raised talent.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a long look at the Hintz extension in one of his latest Stars articles:

“Roope Hintz has shown that he’s a No. 1 center in the league, and those guys are hard to find,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said during a video call on Tuesday morning.... In the last three seasons, Hintz has morphed into a point-per-game player for the Stars, with 139 points in 143 games. He’s anchored the top line with Jason Robertson on his left, and Joe Pavelski on his right. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Hintz is third on the team with 139 points. Now, he’s under contract longer than any other Stars player.

The downside, if you can call it that: Hintz has never finished a season without an injury, and he’ll be 34 years old when his term runs out. The ’Stache is fairly unconcerned:

“I’m not too worried about that,” Nill said. “That’s part of the game, that’s part of the business. He plays hard. He’s a big, strong man. He plays big minutes, he plays all situations. Injuries are part of our business, but you deal with those. He’s shown that he can play through injuries.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Enjoy DeFranks’ Stars writing while you can, folks. Here he details how Captain Benn is raising his kids.

Last night in St. Louis was quite a night for the Stars line of Jamie Benn, Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea.



"I think he talks enough for all three of us." https://t.co/0hCYZJLTIQ — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 30, 2022

Hopefully Saad Yousuf will be around for a while. Here he is on the Hintz re-signing.

There is ONE player in the NHL in top-3 in expected goals/60 on the PP *and* in top-12 in expected goals against/60 shorthanded (Evolving Hockey RAPM).

He also anchors one of the best lines in the NHL at 5v5.



He signed an 8-year extension.

Roope Hintz https://t.co/eH5JqE7Uij — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 30, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The shutout in Winterpeg was just the beginning of last night’s Central-on-Central drama.

Wheeler, Jets Shut Out Avalanche in Wild Night in Downtown Winnipeg



This game had it all:



A hat trick

a shutout

a broken Zamboni

a dude pegged in the head with a puck

a fight

an arrest



I've written about it all here:https://t.co/lNOEs7WHhM — Carter Brooks (@CBrooksie84) November 30, 2022

So Alex Ovechkin did this, all on the quiet, with two goals in 12 minutes.

ICYMI: Alex Ovechkin scored twice to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history in the Caps’ 5-1 win over Vancouver



“It is always nice when you beat The Great One," Ovechkin said. “Doesn’t matter what kind of milestone it is. It is history” https://t.co/UX4ZI5IVMa — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 30, 2022

That entire top seven, though....

Most career goals scored on the road by a player in NHL (regular season) history:

403- Alex Ovechkin (Scoring 2 for his @Capitals in the 1st period vs the Canucks tonight)

402- Wayne Gretzky

362- Steve Yzerman

355- Jaromir Jagr

353- Brett Hull

352- Gordie Howe

346- Marcel Dionne pic.twitter.com/s5HAwVtNFE — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 30, 2022

Who knew breakouts were so important?... Show of hands?

In our latest edition of The Coaches Room, Phil Housley, discusses the importance of breakouts and how they are connected to being successful defensively and offensively.https://t.co/65zRdsl5yN — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 29, 2022

So it is possible to get banhammered in Canadian junior hockey. I did not know that.

Two minor hockey coaches in Gatineau, Que., have been suspended for life by Hockey Outaouais after an alleged violent altercation earlier this monthhttps://t.co/gbqesaybjz — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) November 30, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars lost a late lead to drop a 3-2 decision to the Milwaukee Admirals on the road.

2 late Admiral goals shoot down the Stars as Texas falls 3-2 to Milwaukee.



Head over to @100degreehockey to get @RealMichaelOwen's full report.https://t.co/Vs6G0HT8yz pic.twitter.com/3MnmzH7ZVu — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) November 30, 2022

But we did get this sweet score from Matěj Blümel and Riley Barber.

Tonight's @texasorthopedic Play of the Game goes to this beauty of a goal Way to go TK, Barbs and Blu! pic.twitter.com/iyj4BFUOtK — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) November 30, 2022

Finally

We leave you with a little of that Vocal Jamie Benn – which is pretty much regular Jamie Benn, but mic’ed up. Enjoy.