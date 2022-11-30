 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: What The Hintz Extension Tells Us About The Future Stars

The consensus is in, and it’s spectacular. Plus, Ovechkin makes history (again), that Avs-Jets game was even more messed up than you know, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Winnipeg Jets v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s official, Dallas Stars fans – Roope Hintz is sticking around. For a long, long, long long time. And in doing so, he becomes an official cornerstone in a franchise that’s being reshaped by its judicious drafting and home-raised talent.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a long look at the Hintz extension in one of his latest Stars articles:

“Roope Hintz has shown that he’s a No. 1 center in the league, and those guys are hard to find,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said during a video call on Tuesday morning....

In the last three seasons, Hintz has morphed into a point-per-game player for the Stars, with 139 points in 143 games. He’s anchored the top line with Jason Robertson on his left, and Joe Pavelski on his right. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Hintz is third on the team with 139 points.

Now, he’s under contract longer than any other Stars player.

The downside, if you can call it that: Hintz has never finished a season without an injury, and he’ll be 34 years old when his term runs out. The ’Stache is fairly unconcerned:

“I’m not too worried about that,” Nill said. “That’s part of the game, that’s part of the business. He plays hard. He’s a big, strong man. He plays big minutes, he plays all situations. Injuries are part of our business, but you deal with those. He’s shown that he can play through injuries.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Enjoy DeFranks’ Stars writing while you can, folks. Here he details how Captain Benn is raising his kids.

Hopefully Saad Yousuf will be around for a while. Here he is on the Hintz re-signing.

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The shutout in Winterpeg was just the beginning of last night’s Central-on-Central drama.

So Alex Ovechkin did this, all on the quiet, with two goals in 12 minutes.

That entire top seven, though....

Who knew breakouts were so important?... Show of hands?

So it is possible to get banhammered in Canadian junior hockey. I did not know that.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars lost a late lead to drop a 3-2 decision to the Milwaukee Admirals on the road.

But we did get this sweet score from Matěj Blümel and Riley Barber.

Finally

We leave you with a little of that Vocal Jamie Benn – which is pretty much regular Jamie Benn, but mic’ed up. Enjoy.

