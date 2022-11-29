Stars Sign Roope Hintz to 8-Year, $8.45M Extension

The Dallas Stars announced that they re-signed top line center Roope Hintz to a 8-year contract extension worth $8.45 million on average annually. Hintz, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of this season. His current contract carried a $3.15 million cap hit.

Hintz was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft. Through four seasons in the NHL so far, Hintz has established himself as a top two-way forward in the NHL. He’s scored 88 goals and 194 points through 261 games. Not only can Hintz play top minutes and consistently produce offensively, he is an underrated two-way forward. He kills penalties on one of the top penalty killing teams in the league and is a consistent shorthanded threat.

Roope Hintz (8x8.45m extension with Dallas) is a strong creator and finisher of offence at all situations, a good penalty-killer without any weaknesses elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/6ujQ8PS5DS — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) November 29, 2022

Hintz will reportedly have a no-move clause for years two through eight of his new contract as well.

In addition to having Hintz signed through the 2030-31 season, the Stars have Miro Heiskanen signed to a long-term contract that will expire in 2028-29 with a similar $8.45 million cap hit. The NHL is anticipating that the salary cap ceiling will rise in the coming years after the league has recovered from losses sustained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks in part to lucrative broadcast contracts with ESPN and TNT.

The next big piece of business for the Stars will be locking up starting goaltender Jake Oettinger and current NHL leading goal scorer Jason Robertson to long-term contracts. Each signed bridge deals this offseason as restricted free agents and are not eligible for contract extensions until the January the year prior to becoming RFAs again.