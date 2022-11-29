 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Unstoppable

Will Jason Robertson’s point streak ever end? Plus, breaking down the Stars’ 4-1 win, scoring continues to soar around the league, and more.

By Tyler Mair
NHL: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Admit it, you were worried too:

Jason Robertson extended his point streak last night to 16 games, the second longest in Dallas Stars franchise history. He also leads the NHL in goals scored with 19, 17 of them coming from the streak:

“You think of some elite scorers over the time,” Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood said. “[Alex] Ovechkin’s power, but he can pick a spot. Some of it is just placement. A lot of the time, it’s what’s available, what’s there, what you don’t see, depth.

“[Robertson is] smart with it. He’s deceptive. He can wait, push and change the angle. He’s got the tools, so he uses them to his advantage.”

You can hear more of what Wedgwood has to say about Robertson, as well as other observations from last night’s win over the St. Louis Blues, from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

The goal was a great way for Robertson to celebrate being the NHL’s first star of the week:

Back to the game — Saad Yousuf discusses the lineup changes and breaks down some film:

Around the League

It’s probably “make it or break it” time for Alex Galchenyuk, who has been signed by the Colorado Avalanche:

Meet Michael Misa, the latest CHL underager:

Offense continues to boom in the NHL, showing up in several different trends:

Has Dallas cracked Down Goes Brown’s Top Five yet? No, but they’re getting close:

Finally, happy “Flames Finally Get to Boo Matthew Tkachuk” Day:

