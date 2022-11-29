Dallas Stars Daily Links: Unstoppable

Admit it, you were worried too:

Juuuust as I was thinking to myself… “sure, great win for the #Stars, but #Robo’s running out of time to keep his point streak alive…”



BOOM



the kid don’t miss.#DALvsSTL#TexasHockey https://t.co/SFn4fcDiMs — Jeff K (@jeffk_stars) November 29, 2022

Jason Robertson extended his point streak last night to 16 games, the second longest in Dallas Stars franchise history. He also leads the NHL in goals scored with 19, 17 of them coming from the streak:

“You think of some elite scorers over the time,” Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood said. “[Alex] Ovechkin’s power, but he can pick a spot. Some of it is just placement. A lot of the time, it’s what’s available, what’s there, what you don’t see, depth. “[Robertson is] smart with it. He’s deceptive. He can wait, push and change the angle. He’s got the tools, so he uses them to his advantage.”

You can hear more of what Wedgwood has to say about Robertson, as well as other observations from last night’s win over the St. Louis Blues, from Matthew DeFranks here.

The goal was a great way for Robertson to celebrate being the NHL’s first star of the week:

⭐ @JasonRob1999 topped the NHL with six goals (4 GP) to move into first place in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race after a week where he became the third different player in franchise history to register 3 straight multi-goal outings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/SHtoa9jOlV pic.twitter.com/qpLo19Ksln — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 28, 2022

Back to the game — Saad Yousuf discusses the lineup changes and breaks down some film:

How Pete DeBoer’s lineup changes translated for the Stars in win over Blues https://t.co/H1EUUUFHtv — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 29, 2022

It’s probably “make it or break it” time for Alex Galchenyuk, who has been signed by the Colorado Avalanche:

We have agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OSpLLy6KSe — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 28, 2022

Meet Michael Misa, the latest CHL underager:

When a player is granted “Exceptional Status" in the CHL, the expectations are pretty high. But 15-year-old Michael Misa is meeting all those and then some with his offensive ability early on with the Saginaw Spirit. (@ProHockeyGroup) https://t.co/K8emvdlaMi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2022

Offense continues to boom in the NHL, showing up in several different trends:

There are some really fascinating trends from the first quarter of the NHL season, from goal-scoring to "power kills."



How many of them will stick? Which ones are aberrations? Our Trendspotting piece breaks them down. @kristen_shilton @ryan_s_clark https://t.co/lASeREiUcr — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 29, 2022

Has Dallas cracked Down Goes Brown’s Top Five yet? No, but they’re getting close:

You don’t have to like him, but Matthew Tkachuk has been everything the Panthers could have asked for.



He's No. 1 on @DownGoesBrown's list of the top five offseason acquisitions that have worked out so far.



Who else made the cut?https://t.co/1IyEfQ3kFG — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) November 28, 2022

