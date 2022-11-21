Oettinger’s Heroics Help Stars Earn A Point In Shootout Loss To Colorado

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche squared off tonight for the first time this season in the American Airlines Center for a thriller. In a game where Jake Oettinger stood on his head and Jason Robertson had an unbelievable late-game tally, the Stars walk away with a point from the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Avalanche Power Play Converts in the First

The first five minutes of the game were a bit back and forth with both teams looking ready to go from puck drop. The Stars got on the power play first after Joe Pavelski was tripped up by Josh Manson. Dallas had some good looks especially from their second unit but failed to convert on the man advantage. Jake Oettinger looked sharp in the first period as he denied a couple of Nathan MacKinnon’s high-quality chances. Joel Kiviranta took a hooking penalty that put the best power play in the league on the job. Makar drilled a perfect one-timer off the bar and in to put the Avs up 1-0 on the ensuing power play. The Stars would kill off another hooking penalty from Nils Lundkvist late to keep it a one score game at the first intermission.

Robertson’s Streak Continues

The physicality ramped up in the second period with a personal feud between Mason Marchment and Josh Manson escalating. Jamie Benn took exception to a hit by Manson on Marchment and dropped the gloves to stand up for him. While both players were serving their five minutes for fighting, Jason Robertson would find pay dirt on a shot where he was cross checked into the goal and goalie at the same time that the puck went in. After a long review the goal counted extending Robertson’s point streak to 12 games compliments of some tenacious work by Ty Dellandrea along the boards.

After some contemplation, Robo did score. pic.twitter.com/ZPm47YPLDe — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 22, 2022

The Stars looked on point this period with some good cycle work and offensive zone possession which is something they have struggled with this season.

Oettinger Keeps the Stars Close

The Avalanche would score first in the final period which was dominated by Colorado. Alex Newhook got a fortunate bounce off Oettinger from an Evan Rodrigues shot and put the puck in a mostly open cage on a play where Esa Lindell lost his rails. The Avalanche had five power plays in regulation and Jake Oettinger was the best penalty killer tonight by far helping to kill off four of the five man advantages. Late in the period, the Stars had had only a couple of shots for the entire frame. They eventually pulled Oettinger in the last couple minutes leading to an electric snipe by Jason Robertson to equalize 2-2 in the last thirty seconds of play. This would ensure the Stars an important point against a divisional rival.

Avalanche Keep Possession for Overtime

The Avs came out and possessed the puck for most of overtime. Mason Marchment took a tripping penalty halfway through extra time putting the Avs on another power play. The Stars were able to hold off an avalanche of shots and make it to a shootout for the first time this season. Seguin, MacKinnon, and Pavelski all missed their shots before Mikko Rantanen scored the first of the skills competition. Jason Robertson had a chance to equalize but put the puck just over the bar giving Colorado the extra point in a close and thrilling divisional tilt.

The Stars are back at it again Wednesday when the Chicago Blackhawks come to town.