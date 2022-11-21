The Bennaisance vs The Avalanche, A Preview

The Dallas Stars are back in the American Airlines Center tonight for the second in a four game homestand. Tonight they’ll be facing off against division rivals, the Colorado Avalanche in the first of four games against the club this season.

The Stars and Avalanche have played hopscotch in the standings here in the early goings of the season and are currently (before puck drop) in the 1st and 2nd spots in the central division with just three points separating them.

Match-up

The Stars have won six of the last seven games against the Avalanche and have only allowed one power play goal in their last nine games against them. Although, historically, depending on their penalty kill has rarely been a winning strategy.

With the Stars looking to keep a two game winning streak alive, the Avalanche are also looking for their third win in a row.

Colorado has been plagued with injury this season, with Gabriel Landeskog missing 12 weeks after knee surgery in October, Valeri Nichushkin out until at least December after ankle surgery, and five additional players out with lower and upper body injuries. It’s a long time to go without your captain and one of your top scorers.

On the Stars end, Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov are both back in the line up after missing some time to injury.

As a bonus, something else to keep in mind:

Jamie Benn’s November:



Nine goals. Eight assists. 17 points.



Most pts. in a calendar month since March 2016 (17 pts. in 14 games).



He’s never recorded 18 pts. in a calendar month. There’s five games left in this November.



Credit to #TexasHockey fans for “The Bennaissance” — Brien Rea (@BrienRea) November 21, 2022

Stars Line-up

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Jamie Benn — Tyler Seguin

Matej Blümel — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea

Joel Kiviranta — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening

Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpää

Joel Hanley — Denis Gurianov

Jake Oettinger

Avalanche Line-up

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook — Evan Rodrigues — Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor

Anton Blidh — Jayson Megna — Dryden Hunt

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson

Andreas Englund — Erik Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Pavel Francouz

How To Watch

The game will be on BallySports Southwest and 96.7 FM The Ticket. Puck drop is 7:30 pm CST.