We’ve always known, deep down, that Jamie Benn was that guy. But sometimes Dallas Stars fans can use a little reminder.

As our team perches, however precariously, at the summit of the #MurderDeathKill Division, Wes and Mark would like to remind everyone that their Stargazing ramblings are directly responsible for the reappearance of Beast Mode Benn, unless they’re not. These are just a few of the questions that come up when you sit down to podcast immediately after a big win against the Florida Panthers:

What do you make of Benn’s stunning resurgence?

How well is Tyler Seguin’s game wearing?

Do you like where we’re at with Esa Lindell, with or without his off-the-glass outlet pass?

How about with Joel Hanley? Hmm?

How soon will the Stars’ flaws come back to haunt them? Even if the line blender isn’t necessary...could it be fun?

Is technically correct the best kind of correct?

And who do you want Mark to hawt-taek next, presuming that his faint praise results in another crazy scoring streak?

When do you want Mason Marchment not to be Mason Marchment? Let’s talk brand identity, on Stargazing, right now.

