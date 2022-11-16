Dallas Stars Daily Links: One Point, Two Minutes, Three Plays

The Dallas Stars took one point out of their overtime loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night. They never trailed by much and gave as good as they got to a recognizably elite squad.

But how do they win more of these games?

With 16 matches played to date, The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf has examined some patterns that have presented themselves. Which brings us to two minutes – or minor penalties, which the Stars are racking up with a quickness:

Dallas has had at least four penalties in 13 of their first 16 games. Just as the penalties are a common theme, so too is a lethal penalty kill that has mostly helped offset this issue for the Stars. They committed six penalties in Philadelphia on Sunday in a big win and then committed six more in Tampa Bay in a narrow loss. Their penalty-taking tendencies don’t discriminate. They’ve been able to survive this with an aggressive kill that has a league-best four short-handed goals, but play with fire enough and you’re bound to get burned. “I think if we stay out of the box tonight, I think we’ve got a really good chance at winning that game,” Mason Marchment said. “I’m happy with the group for coming back the way that we did. It was a big goal by (Radek) Faksa there and our penalty kill was really good tonight, too. Like I said, just stay out of the box and play five-on-five and we’ve got a better chance of winning.”

Indeed, the Victory Green Gang’s new style hasn’t been all upside:

...The Stars trailed after 40 minutes three times this season. They lost all three of those games in regulation. They’ve been tied four times after the second period. They lost two of those games in regulation and the other two in overtime. Empty-netters aside, four games this season have been decided by one goal and the Stars have lost all four of them. Tuesday’s loss in Tampa shared those negative trends. The Stars filled the box to the tune of six penalties, they were tied after the second period and they lost another close game.

There’s much more behind the paywall – including Saad’s three non-scoring plays that deserve your attention. [The Athletic DFW]

Stars Stuff

Did you know that your DBD friend Tyler hangs out on Twitter, too?

Don't mind me, just pointing out how Robertson is tied with Connor McDavid for 1st, how Hintz is tied for 3rd, and how Pavelski is tied for 7th. https://t.co/jZEeHvulmS — Tyler Mair (@mairican) November 15, 2022

And what are we to make of this (other than that Dave owes us a whole article about it)?

As of today, @MoneyPuckdotcom has Dallas as the team with the highest odds of winning the cup. This is obviously a small sample size glitch in the matrix, but Tanner's model clearly favors certain parts of Dallas' game over others. pic.twitter.com/WY3gk3FQ2W — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) November 13, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

Other than that, it was pretty quiet on Murderers’ Row last night, with the Nashville Predators taking the Central-on-Central violence to the Minnesota Wild, 2-1.

The Seattle Kraken didn’t have the kind of inaugural dream season the Vegas Golden Knights enjoyed. But are they on the rebound? Dan Rosen discusses it in his latest mailbag.

Mailbag: Kraken growth in second season; Devils playoff chanceshttps://t.co/lblB2WPdCR — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 16, 2022

Team Finland legend Riikka Sallinen made history on Monday night, and her fellow superstars are rejoicing in it.

Congratulations to Riikka Sallinen for her induction into the ⁦@HockeyHallFame⁩ last night. This is so significant for the growth of the women’s game as she became the first woman inducted from outside North America. ⁦@leijonat⁩ ⁦@IIHFHockey⁩ pic.twitter.com/fBIA1iEcJh — Jayna Hefford (@J16H) November 15, 2022

Speaking of legends, Henrik and Daniel Sedin just can’t stop doing everything together.

From who found out they were in the Class of 2022 first, to how they used the twin advantage in-game, the fans came with great questions at the @goodyear Inductee Fan Forum!#HHOF2022 | @canucks pic.twitter.com/z9yLQKeWyA — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) November 14, 2022

“Canadians expect and deserve meaningful action, and our organization, quite honestly, has been too slow to act.”

Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's "sorry" for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge https://t.co/vcJxk2PJnt — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) November 15, 2022

Greetings From Beautiful Boise

The Idaho Steelheads are No. 1 in the Western Conference, and Adam Scheel has this week’s No. 1 save. Are these things related...?

ICYMI, some pretty sick saves happened this week

Catch the latest #ECHL Saves of the Week Presented by @Fan_Saves! pic.twitter.com/3MbqtW95Ns — ECHL (@ECHL) November 14, 2022

Finally

Go ahead. You know you want to.