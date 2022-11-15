Stars Lose In Extra Time To Tampa Bay

The Dallas Stars lost their second overtime game of the season in a heartbreaking match to the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight in Amalie Arena. This game was back and forth through 60 minutes and ended on a 3-on-3 struggle in extra time resulting in the Bolt’s victory.

1st Period - Both Teams Score One

Tampa Bay would draw first blood in this game with a score from Ross Colton off a faceoff win and a juicy rebound 80 seconds into the contest. After a period full of highs and lows for both teams, Mason Marchment would get back into the goal column with helpers from Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz.

Looks like Mason has been taking notes from Pavspic.twitter.com/Rwdo7YmIBB — Locked On Stars Podcast (@LockedOnStars) November 16, 2022

For Robertson and Hintz this would elongate their current point streaks to nine games a each. The period ended with a couple of quality opportunities from Nils Lundkvist and Wyatt Johnston that went off the goal frame.

2nd Period - Both Teams Net Two

The Lightning would get the scoring started in the second period first with a power play goal by Nick Paul assisted by Corey Perry. Paul would later take a penalty 6:21 into the period that would lead to a sweep-in score by Joe Pavelski in his office (the low slot) off a Miro Heiskanen shot on the power play to tie the game.

Dallas would later take the lead on an even strength goal by Jason Robertson from a lost puck off Pavelski’s stick to put Dallas ahead 3-2.

Steven Stamkos would even the game with a deflection shot that beat Jake Oettinger resulting in a 3-3 tie after two periods.

3rd Period - Faksa with a Shorty

Defenseman, Ian Cole, would net one against the Stars early 3:55 into the third period to put the Bolt’s back on top in a game that had multiple lead changes. This goal looked to be borderline offsides and after a coach’s challenge by Dallas, the goal stood. The Stars were able to kill off the ensuing penalty in another game where the Stars’ penalty kill looked good. They killed off five of six penalties total against a talented Tampa Bay power play. With less than five minutes left in the final frame Dallas took their final penalty which turned out to be a saving grace. During that penalty kill Radek Faksa would score a short-handed goal and his first of the season to tie the game that would eventually send it to overtime.

Overtime Blues

The Stars gave it all they had in overtime which featured some great opportunities from both squads as well as excellent saves from both netminders. Dallas had one great opportunity on an odd man rush that was well defended by the Lightning. The Bolts would later put the final tally home with 1:17 left in the frame on a pretty snipe by Alex Killorn.

The Stars will get another chance for a victory in Florida as they take on the Panthers on Thursday at 6:00 PM CDT.