Stars Look to Keep Puck Rolling in Tampa Bay

The Dallas Stars are in Florida tonight to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first of two games they will play this season.

The Stars are coming off a decisive victory in Philadelphia while the Lightning have just split a home and home decision with the Washington Capitals.

Match-up

The Stars are still managing to keep the puck out of the net, even with the 5-4 and 5-1 losses recently, and are average 2.53 goals against per game, which is good for 4th place in the NHL. Jake Oettinger currently has a 1.80 goals against average and a .938 save percentage.

This will be helpful against the Lightning and their 3.23 average goals per game, which is much better than the Stars 2.86. The top line of Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov are masters of possession and combined for a total of four points against the Capitals on Sunday. When they weren’t scoring, they were skating circles around the Capitals’ defense.

Brian Elliott will be in net for the Lightning tonight. His save percentage through 4 games this season is .895 and his goals against average is 3.27.

Denis Gurianov will still be out for the Stars.

Stars Line-up

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment - Tyler Seguin - Matej Blumel

Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea

Joel Kiviranta - Radek Faksa - Luke Glendening

Miro Heiskanen - Colin Miller

Ryan Suter - Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Lightning Line-up

(Based on Monday’s practice)

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Alex Killorn

Ross Colton - Vlad Namestnikov - Corey Perry

Pat Marooon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Cole Koepke

Victor Hedman - Ian Cole

Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury - Philippe Myers

Andrei Vasilevskiy

How To Watch

The game will be on BallySports Southwest and 96.7 The Ticket. Puck drop is 6:00 pm CST.