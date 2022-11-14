Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Penalty Kill, And How To Use It

It seems that “faster and more intense” works just as well for the Dallas Stars’ special teams as it does for their even-strength play.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a good look at why the kill is, well, killing it this season. Here’s a preview of what he’s posted in his latest piece:

This season, the Stars have transitioned to a diamond formation on the PK under [head coach Pete] DeBoer and assistant coach Alain Nasreddine (who runs the PK). There’s a defenseman in front of the net, a forward at the point, and one of each on either side.... “We don’t want to give up anything, but for sure, a diamond eliminates those flank shots and the flank to flank seam shots,” DeBoer said. “That’s the goal of it. Like on anything, you take something away, something opens up. You are susceptible to stuff inside that diamond, which would be in the middle of the ice.”

The players not only have taken well to the new formation, they’re enjoying the opportunities it provides:

Both [Ty] Dellandrea and [Radek] Faksa said this year’s structure needs the forwards and defensemen to communicate more. “We are more connected with the defensemen,” Faksa said. “They are helping us a lot, too. Everyone knows what to do and we’ve got to read from each other, then you’re quicker, more aggressive. It’s a huge difference.”

Saad Yousuf collected the players’ stories of how they got their numbers, and some of them may surprise you.

It’s more than just a number.



I asked the entire Stars roster why they wear the jersey number they do. From family tributes to repping players they idolized and more, here are those stories, from No. 2 down to No. 91 https://t.co/qwueCTzFG6 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 10, 2022

Enquiring minds want to know if there’s anything Joe Pavelski can’t do in front of the net.

Living well is the best revenge. Just ask Jason Robertson.

Jason Robertson extended his point streak to eight games (8-8—16 in 8 GP) and has scored at least one goal in seven of those eight contests.



More #NHLStats: https://t.co/jL9lClnyFG pic.twitter.com/TXZufikZci — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 13, 2022

And just take a look at Matt’s math.

Through 15 games, Jason Robertson is on pace for 55 goals and 71 assists, a 126-point season. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 13, 2022

#Murder Was The Case

The Hockey Hall of Fame’s latest class is ready for its closeup.

On Monday evening in Toronto, the class of 2022 will take their place in the Hockey Hall of Fame https://t.co/rKzue3fBvT — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) November 14, 2022

Leave it to Lu to shock and surprise in all the best ways. [NHL]

“Center” Roberto Luongo has a goal in the Legends Classic. pic.twitter.com/LWAnvXKori — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) November 13, 2022

Jake Muzzin’s injury, sustained on October 17, has turned out to be worse than the Toronto Maple Leafs had hoped.

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury https://t.co/a8rS3br8Lj — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 14, 2022

Elsewhere, Team USA went undefeated to win it all in the U17 Worlds.

"We really are a group of brothers." https://t.co/DQinqvCCSH — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 13, 2022

And in a horrifying flashback to the Humboldt tragedy, a JV team from St. Ignatius High School survived a direct hit from an allegedly drunk driver.

At least 16 junior varsity hockey players from Illinois were injured in Warsaw, Indiana after an allegedly intoxicated semi-truck driver swerved into the team’s bus, knocking it onto its side. https://t.co/zr1j3qKLQG — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2022

The Texas Stars lost a 5-4 heartbreaker to the Rockford IceHogs on the road last night.

Tanner Kero scored twice and Riley Barber sauced two assists but the Stars fell 5-4 in the final minutes to the IceHogs.



Check out the highlights presented by @roostershaircut pic.twitter.com/WVrkGWChAM — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) November 14, 2022

Matěj Blümel gets the last word – and a very special puck. Enjoy.