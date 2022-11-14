 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Penalty Kill, And How To Use It

Special teams are a barometer for Stars success, again, as usual. Plus, Team USA wins U17 gold, Luongo the legend, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that “faster and more intense” works just as well for the Dallas Stars’ special teams as it does for their even-strength play.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a good look at why the kill is, well, killing it this season. Here’s a preview of what he’s posted in his latest piece:

This season, the Stars have transitioned to a diamond formation on the PK under [head coach Pete] DeBoer and assistant coach Alain Nasreddine (who runs the PK). There’s a defenseman in front of the net, a forward at the point, and one of each on either side....

“We don’t want to give up anything, but for sure, a diamond eliminates those flank shots and the flank to flank seam shots,” DeBoer said. “That’s the goal of it. Like on anything, you take something away, something opens up. You are susceptible to stuff inside that diamond, which would be in the middle of the ice.”

The players not only have taken well to the new formation, they’re enjoying the opportunities it provides:

Both [Ty] Dellandrea and [Radek] Faksa said this year’s structure needs the forwards and defensemen to communicate more.

“We are more connected with the defensemen,” Faksa said. “They are helping us a lot, too. Everyone knows what to do and we’ve got to read from each other, then you’re quicker, more aggressive. It’s a huge difference.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf collected the players’ stories of how they got their numbers, and some of them may surprise you.

Enquiring minds want to know if there’s anything Joe Pavelski can’t do in front of the net.

Living well is the best revenge. Just ask Jason Robertson.

And just take a look at Matt’s math.

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The Hockey Hall of Fame’s latest class is ready for its closeup.

Leave it to Lu to shock and surprise in all the best ways. [NHL]

Jake Muzzin’s injury, sustained on October 17, has turned out to be worse than the Toronto Maple Leafs had hoped.

Elsewhere, Team USA went undefeated to win it all in the U17 Worlds.

And in a horrifying flashback to the Humboldt tragedy, a JV team from St. Ignatius High School survived a direct hit from an allegedly drunk driver.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars lost a 5-4 heartbreaker to the Rockford IceHogs on the road last night.

Finally

Matěj Blümel gets the last word – and a very special puck. Enjoy.

