Stars Battle The San Jose Sharks At Home

The Dallas Stars went 2-1-0 on their latest road trip and make a one-game stop at the American Airlines Center against the San Jose Sharks before another three-game set on the road. The home game will be a chance to celebrate Veterans Day with Military and Veterans Appreciation Night including a military cap giveaway and jersey auction. Dallas is 4-1-0 at home this season and look to continue that winning trend with top netminder, Jake Oettinger, rejoining the fold.

Oettinger Excited To Return

Jake Oettinger missed the previous four games after taking himself out of the game versus the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury on October 29th. Oettinger was on the ice for practice yesterday and looks to possibly be the starter for tonight’s tilt nearly two weeks after getting injured. Scott Wedgewood saved 114 of 124 in his four starts during Oettinger’s rehab for a save percentage of 0.919 and a record of 3-1-0.

Oettinger said he’s excited to be back, felt the team was gone for a month even though it was a week.



Also revealed that though he pulled himself out in the second period against the Rangers, the injury happened early in the first period. Tried to manage it but wasn’t working. https://t.co/uaiqLCsEcw — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 10, 2022

After morning skate, the Stars still had not confirmed whether or not Jake Oettinger would be starting for sure tonight.

Pete DeBoer didn’t confirm one way or the other on Oettinger, said they would have a conversation here soon before making a determination.



However, Denis Gurianov is confirmed OUT tonight (upper body), Matej Blumel is in as 2RW with Marchment and Seguin. https://t.co/pti1WfYrnV — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 11, 2022

Oettinger may turn out to be a game time decision tonight. If he doesn’t go, Scott Wedgewood will get the start and Oettinger will be backing him up.

Matej Blumel Gets Recalled Again

On Wednesday, November 9th the Stars recalled Matej Blumel from the Texas Stars and loaned netminder Matt Murray to Texas. Blumel, who has yet to see the ice this year for the Stars, is going to get his first chance against the Sharks as Denis Gurianov is dealing with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. Blumel has recorded five goals and six assists in nine games with the Texas Stars. He will fill in as the right winger on the second line with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment. The Stars look to recapture their offensive spark after only scoring one goal in the loss in Winnipeg. A goal that kept Jason Robertson on his six-game goal streak with seven scored during that time, and Roope Hintz on a six-game point streak logging three goals and seven assists in that stretch.

Sharks Off To A Slow Start

The San Jose Sharks are 3-9-3 to start the season and are currently on a five-game losing streak. The Sharks have had some tough breaks lately with three of their last four games ending in a shootout loss. San Jose will be playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing in St. Louis 5-3 last night to the Blues, a game where Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson both extended their point streaks to six games. Karlsson, who was named NHL’s third star of the week last week, had four straight multi-point performances including the first hat trick of his NHL career. With 10 goals in 13 games, he became the fastest defenseman to 10 goals since Georges Mantha in the 1937-38 season.

Dallas Stars Lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matej Blumel

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening — Joel Kiviranata

Miro Heiskanen — Colin Miller

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Joel Hanley is a healthy scratch and Denis Gurianov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks Lineup

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Matthew Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Evgeny Svechnikov — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Matt Benning — Mario Ferraro

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Where To Watch

The game will start tonight at 7:30 PM CDT and will be broadcast to watch on Bally Sports Southwest and to listen via radio on The Ticket 96.7 FM/1310 AM.