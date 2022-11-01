Stars Come Alive On The Power Play To Topple The Kings 5-2

The Dallas Stars benefited from a few nights rest and a healthy Miro Heiskanen in the lineup tonight as they overtook the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2. Their power play led the way going 3-of-4 after a 0-13 drought.

1st Period - A Little Rest Helps

The Dallas Stars hadn’t played a game since Saturday when they lost to the New York Rangers. After a few days of rest, they came out and had an excellent team game to beat a Los Angeles Kings team who were 6-5-0 before tonight. From the get-go, the Stars looked like the better team after a couple days rest. Roope Hintz started the scoring out on an assist from Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson on this play during a power play for the team.

brb watch this on loop all night pic.twitter.com/vunSUrDQwM https://t.co/cBdq1Z4JBe — Locked On Stars Podcast (@LockedOnStars) November 2, 2022

This was the first time the Stars had converted on their power play in a bit. They were 0-13 in their last attempts and finally buried one with the help of Roope Hintz. Miro Heiskanen, who had been out with an upper-body injury for the last few games, made his presence known tonight with two assists and a plethora of awesome defensive maneuvers.

2nd Period - Stars Explode

The second period featured six goals in total, four for the Stars and two for the visiting Kings. A filthy slapper by Robertson at 9:01 in sank the second goal of the game for the Stars and second on the power play for Dallas after the Kings had evened the game 1-1.

In case you blinked and missed all the action, this was Jason Robertson getting the Stars back on top



via @BallySportsSW | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/r01FHbaqWP — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) November 2, 2022

Not more than a minute and a half later Tyler Seguin found pay dirt with this dandy dangle compliments of Denis Gurianov who would record his first point of the season on an assist here.

Fourteen seconds later Roope Hintz picks up a flub by the Kings to tally his second of the game sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The goal that sent everyone into a frenzy pic.twitter.com/IRtYctZtzT https://t.co/bd1oKYozQK — Locked On Stars Podcast (@LockedOnStars) November 2, 2022

If that wasn’t enough excitement for you, Joe Pavelski would score again on the power play with less than two minutes to go in the second period.

Joe Pavelski cleans up the trash in tight on the power play to extend the Dallas lead back to 3!#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/QwtykAnRmX — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) November 2, 2022

3rd Period - Dallas Seals The Deal

The third period came and went without a goal for either team which was just fine for the Dallas Stars who needed a win on home ice without their top netminder, Jake Oettinger. Miro Heiskanen, who was questionable to play tonight, made quite the impact with two assists and a plus two rating. Scott Wedgewood also played his best saving 30 of 32 for a save percentage of 0.938. He also made some big saves in key moments to help keep the momentum on the Stars’ side. Another thing to note was that the Stars kept their penalty minutes to just six minutes for the game as they only took three minors in total.

The next tilt for Dallas is a divisional one where they will visit the Arizona Coyotes at the 5,000 seat Mullet arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM CDT.