The Dallas Stars have traded blows with some of their biggest Central Division rivals during the preseason to date. In the process, they’ve shown us glimpses of what they’re trying to become under head coach Pete DeBoer. Now comes the big question: Do you like where this team is at?

Wes, Mark, and Juraj got home early (and stayed up late) just to talk about the underrated, the injury-prone, and the over-under on the opening-night squad. In this episode:

When will Jason Robertson be back, realistically?

What will the Stars do in the meantime?

What will change with Ty Dellandrea’s injury?

Where will Thomas Harley start the season?

How will the junior-league playoffs experience of Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque figure into their chances?

What about goalie depth? (No, really. We’re back to goalie depth as a preseason puzzler.)

Who are the Dallas roster’s dark horses?

And how will the salary-cap situation affect (read: interfere with) these decisions?

Does scoring more goals solve everything? Here at Stargazing, we look forward to finding out. Join us, won’t you?

