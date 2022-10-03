 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Next Step for Miro Heiskanen

With the departure of John Klingberg, the Stars will need Heiskanen to reach a new offensive level. Plus, how Pete Deboer’s system looks so far, a new NHL mascot, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
2022 NHL European Player Media Tour
Okay, how have we not used this picture yet?!?
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Miro Heiskanen was already the Dallas Stars’ number one defensemen — nothing about that has changed. But with the departure of John Klingberg in Free Agency this offseason, Heiskanen will be carrying a heavier weight on his shoulders than in seasons past:

“Of course, it’s going to be a little different without him, but at the same time, I’m doing kind of similar preparation this season,” Heiskanen said. “I don’t think about that too much, just know I need to step up a little more, and everyone else needs to step up a little more. It’s not too big a change.”

Specifically, the Stars will need Heiskanen to take his offensive game to the next level. He has all the tools he needs to be an elite PP1 quarterback, but there’s one major area he needs to improve on: being selfish.

“I think, for him, it’s just going to be being a little more selfish and taking the shot when it’s there, as opposed to just being a distributor up top,” [head coach Pete] DeBoer said. “I think the best power play guys in the world have both those elements. He has the capability of that. We’ve talked about that.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

ICYMI, Saad Yousuf breaks down what we’ve seen from Pete DeBoer and his scheme thus far into the preseason:

If you can’t make it to tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars will be streaming it:

Around the League

So... this is a thing:

Are the Stars a contender or a pretender? DownGoesBrown tries to classify each NHL team:

Honestly, does anyone know what’s going on with the Philadelphia Flyers these days?

Digital board ads have finally arrived to the NHL:

Loading comments...