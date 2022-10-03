Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Next Step for Miro Heiskanen

Miro Heiskanen was already the Dallas Stars’ number one defensemen — nothing about that has changed. But with the departure of John Klingberg in Free Agency this offseason, Heiskanen will be carrying a heavier weight on his shoulders than in seasons past:

“Of course, it’s going to be a little different without him, but at the same time, I’m doing kind of similar preparation this season,” Heiskanen said. “I don’t think about that too much, just know I need to step up a little more, and everyone else needs to step up a little more. It’s not too big a change.”

Specifically, the Stars will need Heiskanen to take his offensive game to the next level. He has all the tools he needs to be an elite PP1 quarterback, but there’s one major area he needs to improve on: being selfish.

“I think, for him, it’s just going to be being a little more selfish and taking the shot when it’s there, as opposed to just being a distributor up top,” [head coach Pete] DeBoer said. “I think the best power play guys in the world have both those elements. He has the capability of that. We’ve talked about that.”

Stars Stories

ICYMI, Saad Yousuf breaks down what we’ve seen from Pete DeBoer and his scheme thus far into the preseason:

When Pete DeBoer became head coach, he made some promises:



— All players get a fresh start

— Young players get fair shot

— Scheme adjusted to fit the players

— Offense will be a priority



Taking a look on how DeBoer is delivering early on his promiseshttps://t.co/qovn5FR0lI — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) September 30, 2022

If you can’t make it to tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars will be streaming it:

Around the League

So... this is a thing:

News: The Seattle Kraken now have a mascot.



Meet Buoy. A six-foot tall, furry blue troll whose existence was inspired by a local Seattle landmark in the Fremont Troll.



Here’s how it all came together. #SeaKraken https://t.co/TZYsMbHiJF — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) October 2, 2022

Are the Stars a contender or a pretender? DownGoesBrown tries to classify each NHL team:

New: It's time for my annual attempt to figure out every NHL team.



From the bottom-feeders to the middle-of-the-pack to the true contenders, and the eight teams I just can't figure out.



Plus every team's offseason in six words.



$1/monthhttps://t.co/8UmUlPYvMX — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) September 30, 2022

Honestly, does anyone know what’s going on with the Philadelphia Flyers these days?

Travis Sanheim was a bright spot on the #Flyers last season, but media speculation suggests he could be on the trade block. @SpectorsHockey’s Rumour Roundup: https://t.co/DszoeGnUdv — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) October 3, 2022

Digital board ads have finally arrived to the NHL: