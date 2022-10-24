Stars Defeated 4-2 by Senators

The Stars are now 4-1-1 on the season after allowing four goals to an impressive Ottawa Senators offense. Scott Wedgewood had a wonderful showing in the first two periods, but the Stars’ excessive penalties once again drown the team’s penalty kill leading to the loss at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston Tally

The Stars got a little more depth scoring from Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston tonight which is a bit of a silver lining after the loss. Kiviranta took on a defender and elevated his shot over Magnus Hellberg for the first goal of the game. This is his second goal of the season which is already double his goal production from last year.

Late in the third period, Wyatt Johnston would score his second goal of the season on a beauty of a shot. This is another confidence booster for a kid whose future hangs in the balance as the end of his nine-game NHL ‘tryout’ draws near. It will be interesting to see how the Stars handle this situation in the next week or so.

Wyatt Johnston with his second of the season!#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/b6N5fFc03v — DailyDallasHockey (@DallasStarsDDH) October 25, 2022

Wedgewood Impresses Early

Scott Wedgewood got the nod between the pipes tonight to play in his home province of Ontario. He was tested 32 times tonight and made 28 saves overall for a 0.875 save percentage. He kept the Stars in the game through the first two periods with some masterful saves.

Scott Wedgewood out here going post to post. pic.twitter.com/Li3e7FVVQH — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 25, 2022

Stars keep playing with power play fire. Scott Wedgewood is there with a hose. pic.twitter.com/KT3OGXQQjl — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 25, 2022

Unfortunately, the Senators would score a goal at the end of the second period on a power play. Then, in the third period from more penalties (four minor penalties in the game) and a hard-nosed forecheck the Senators zipped three more in net on the Stars.

Stars Stuck On Defense

Dallas really struggled tonight to exit their own zone partly from not making clean exits and partly because of a tenacious forechecking Sens team. These Sens look to have a legitimate offense that is going to be difficult for many teams in the league. Dallas had moments early in the first and second periods where they dictated the play, but for the most part the Senators exhausted the Stars in their own defensive zone. This is the fourth win straight for these hot Senators and the fifth game in a row where Shane Pinto records a goal.

On A Lighter Note

Before the game and off the ice Jake Oettinger helped make this young Stars fan’s night with a stick swap for an otter stuffed animal. It’s just nice to see these guys being class acts to an exceptional fanbase that we have for the Dallas Stars.

Dallas plays their next game tomorrow on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins starting at 6:00 PM CDT.