The Dallas Stars kicked off their season with three consecutive wins against Central Division opponents – which we might think of as the hockey equivalent of jumping off a Marshall stack into a bank of flash-bang stage effects.

It’s nice to see, but can they keep doing it? Can they do it again after an inevitable fallow period during a long season? And does it mean Pete DeBoer’s new system is working? Are the Stars...good?

Mark and Taylor teamed up just before the overtime loss in Toronto to check the vibes. In this edition, they examine:

how the forward corps is responding to their expanding freedom,

Miro Heiskanen and the new look of the blueline,

whether Jake Oettinger is meeting his hype,

the looming consequences of being a little too free with penalty minutes,

the prospect of finally merging a high-octane offense with responsible defense,

and whether Stars hockey is actually fun again.

Got questions about the team’s opening shots? Sound off in the comments, or DM us @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be part of the next podcast.

And please don’t forget to rate, review and share wherever you listen. It really does keep us going.