Dallas Stars Daily Links: Tyler Seguin Is Back With A Vengeance

And that Seggy swagger is back, too. Plus, more details on the Stars Hall of Fame induction, Calgary’s next effort to replace the Saddledome, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Winnipeg Jets v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Dallas Stars fans have had plenty to be happy about during the first days of the 2022-23 season. But few developments have brought more unalloyed joy than seeing Tyler Seguin return to his pre-surgery form.

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika examined Seguin’s long road back from injury, and the new aspect of his signature swagger, in his latest post. First up was how the veteran forward adapted his game:

Over the past few years, Seguin has dealt with a sliced Achilles tendon, some knee injuries, and problems with his hip. He missed almost all of the 2020-21 season and then had to battle through 81 games last year, finishing with 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) - a significant decline in his normal production.

Still, it was an important year as Seguin got healthy and found a new way to play the game. Instead of flying up and down the ice or unleashing a one-timer on the power play, the hobbled forward went to the net and battled for everything he could get.

“You do what you have to do,” he said.

Seguin has had plenty of opportunities to reflect on what he can do, and where he wants his game to be. This season, finally, his abilities and his ambitions are reuniting:

“Sometimes, you do wonder if you’re figuring out: `Is this the new me? What exactly is my ceiling? Am I just a third- or fourth-line player?’” he said. “You do have to figure what you’re going to be after injuries, and it changes because of how you feel and how you’re recovering.”

This year, he feels a lot more like the old Seguin. He’s skating better, he’s got good linemates in Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment, and he’s playing in a system that feeds his creativity and takes advantage of his offensive skills.

“It’s fun,” he said.

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

Seggy is the face of every game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but this time feels special.

Oh hey, Halloween weekend is bringing some extra festivity this year.

Bruce LeVine coming in hot this week. Thoughts?

If you’re old enough to remember Erik Cole going human wrecking ball, Yanni Gourde’s performance last night should tickle your hockey fancy.

And Shane Wright is already giving off those shoulda-picked-me-first-overall vibes.

Meanwhile, Sean Shapiro takes to his Substack to reflect on Jakub Vrana, the Player Assistance Program, and “the most important story I’ve covered in my career.”

Calgary is still trying to move on from the Saddledome. Could this round of talks produce a viable deal?

Team Canada forward Katie Weatherston got only $4,000 to cover her ongoing brain-injury expenses, presumably because too much money was tied up in paying off abused athletes.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Want to know what’s next for the Texas Stars? Here’s a preview.

More players are on the move as the T-Stars and Idaho Steelheads do some shuffling.

Another season, another great Anton Khudobin cage reveal.

Finally

Finnish Mafia. Enjoy.

