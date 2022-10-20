Dallas Stars Daily Links: Tyler Seguin Is Back With A Vengeance

Dallas Stars fans have had plenty to be happy about during the first days of the 2022-23 season. But few developments have brought more unalloyed joy than seeing Tyler Seguin return to his pre-surgery form.

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika examined Seguin’s long road back from injury, and the new aspect of his signature swagger, in his latest post. First up was how the veteran forward adapted his game:

Over the past few years, Seguin has dealt with a sliced Achilles tendon, some knee injuries, and problems with his hip. He missed almost all of the 2020-21 season and then had to battle through 81 games last year, finishing with 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) - a significant decline in his normal production. Still, it was an important year as Seguin got healthy and found a new way to play the game. Instead of flying up and down the ice or unleashing a one-timer on the power play, the hobbled forward went to the net and battled for everything he could get. “You do what you have to do,” he said.

Seguin has had plenty of opportunities to reflect on what he can do, and where he wants his game to be. This season, finally, his abilities and his ambitions are reuniting:

“Sometimes, you do wonder if you’re figuring out: `Is this the new me? What exactly is my ceiling? Am I just a third- or fourth-line player?’” he said. “You do have to figure what you’re going to be after injuries, and it changes because of how you feel and how you’re recovering.” This year, he feels a lot more like the old Seguin. He’s skating better, he’s got good linemates in Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment, and he’s playing in a system that feeds his creativity and takes advantage of his offensive skills. “It’s fun,” he said.

Seggy is the face of every game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but this time feels special.

Oh hey, Halloween weekend is bringing some extra festivity this year.

Spend time alongside Stars players, watch the Inaugural Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction, and join us for a Concert Celebration with Midland presented by @GreyGoose on Sunday, October 30th!



@MidlandOfficial | #TexasHockey — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 20, 2022

Bruce LeVine coming in hot this week. Thoughts?

Ryan Suter deserves a lot more credit than some fans think.

Ryan Suter deserves a lot more credit than some fans think.

If you’re old enough to remember Erik Cole going human wrecking ball, Yanni Gourde’s performance last night should tickle your hockey fancy.

If you're old enough to remember Erik Cole going human wrecking ball, Yanni Gourde's performance last night should tickle your hockey fancy.

Yanni Gourde kills 15 seconds of powerplay time without a stick.

And Shane Wright is already giving off those shoulda-picked-me-first-overall vibes.

Someone grab that puck! ⚫



Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick from the 2022 #NHLDraft, recorded his first career point with an assist on Ryan Donato's second-period goal. #NHLStats: https://t.co/drOoDGMPw1 pic.twitter.com/FjwY2QJaN0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Sean Shapiro takes to his Substack to reflect on Jakub Vrana, the Player Assistance Program, and “the most important story I’ve covered in my career.”

Meanwhile, Sean Shapiro takes to his Substack to reflect on Jakub Vrana, the Player Assistance Program, and "the most important story I've covered in my career."

Calgary is still trying to move on from the Saddledome. Could this round of talks produce a viable deal?

Previous deal for event centre agreed upon in 2019 collapsed last year



From @CBCCalgaryhttps://t.co/jLossOCxUE — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) October 19, 2022

Team Canada forward Katie Weatherston got only $4,000 to cover her ongoing brain-injury expenses, presumably because too much money was tied up in paying off abused athletes.

How would you feel if a fund that was supposed to help athletes that were injured and underinsured instead was used to settle sexual abuse allegations?



Olympic gold medallist @ktweatherston says "it's a slap in the face"



More: https://t.co/GxWkb1U7kj pic.twitter.com/4cF9CWr1Lc — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) October 19, 2022

Want to know what’s next for the Texas Stars? Here’s a preview.

Your Week 2 preview is here! Catch up with JP on Opening Weekend, our upcoming road-trip and more!



Check it out! pic.twitter.com/LdehB5pFoy — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) October 19, 2022

More players are on the move as the T-Stars and Idaho Steelheads do some shuffling.

We have loaned forward Ryan Dmowski to the Idaho Steelheads and reassigned goaltender Adam Scheel from Texas to Idaho.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) October 19, 2022

Another season, another great Anton Khudobin cage reveal.

Finnish Mafia. Enjoy.