Dallas Stars Daily Links: Inside The Stars’ Fast Start

The Dallas Stars have made a scorching start to the 2022-23 season. As they hit the road for a four-game Eastern swing, they’ve racked up three complete, decisive wins against divisional opponents. What’s not to like?

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf examined the Stars’ opening gambit and found that, well, a whole lot is going right for the Victory Green Gang under new bench boss Pete DeBoer:

The top end is still the top end for the Stars, which is no small thing. For years, Stars coaches have complained about how “your best players need to be your best players.” Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz are still tied for the team lead in points with five each. Miro Heiskanen is still a superstar, with added offensive flair, including a power-play goal against the Jets on a lethal shot from the point. Jake Oettinger has picked up right where he left off in Calgary in Game 7. However, second-line left winger Mason Marchment is also tied for the team lead with five points. Second-line centerman Tyler Seguin is second on the team with four points. Against the Jets, Joel Kiviranta and Jani Hakanpää scored goals. Ty Dellandrea was all over the ice, dishing a no-look assist to Seguin for a goal and drawing a penalty less than five minutes later.

Yet the Stars’ happiest warrior may be Ty Dellandrea, who’s making the team glad they saved him a roster spot:

...Dellandrea had an excellent start to camp, so the fact that his roster spot was secure upon his return was not a surprise. However, his spot in the lineup as the second-line right-winger wasn’t necessarily to be expected. “He’s a young guy that showed offense in the American League,” DeBoer said. “He was probably their best offensive player there last year. He’s confident enough to make plays up here now. He’s playing in a spot where he’s got to make plays. You’re just not sticking pucks in, you’ve got to make plays if you want to make plays with those guys.”

There’s more behind the paywall. [The Athletic DFW]

Stars Stuff

DBD showrunner Taylor Baird wrote the game recap for NHL.com.

The Stars have opened the season with three straight wins following a 4-1 victory against the Jets. https://t.co/54Rq96xMcx — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) October 18, 2022

This was an amazing play all the way around, but focus on how effortlessly Tyler Seguin drops to a knee for the goal. Is this...recovery?

Ty Dellandrea with a slick pass to Tyler Seguin. Tied at 1. pic.twitter.com/mncQdB9uS0 — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 18, 2022

I’m just gonna leave this here.

Everything’s bigger in #TexasHockey…especially the goalies!



The Goalie Issue is now available for purchase at https://t.co/smKk3NQL6o pic.twitter.com/3zqzKFGG3y — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) October 14, 2022

He may be a superstar in the making, but Otter still recognizes future game.

Jake Oettinger was a man on a mission when he saw a little girl with his jersey and a sign that said "Future Pro Goalie". #TexasHockey https://t.co/lij1pP3R5N pic.twitter.com/w0jL9nJqog — Amanda (@ShatteredLensTX) October 17, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The MoneyPuck Cup Wheel is ready for the new season, so you know.

Wayne Simmonds didn’t stay in the A for long. He’s headed for the Leafs, and he’s bringing Jason Robertson’s brother with him.

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forwards Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds along with defenceman Victor Mete from the Toronto Marlieshttps://t.co/VX6hMhdYaM — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) October 16, 2022

But how are the Vancouver Canucks doing? Don’t ask.

Canucks are the first team in NHL history to lose each of their first 3 games of a season while blowing a multi-goal lead in each contest — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 18, 2022

The guy who lent his family’s name to Mullett Arena is finding it pretty funny himself.

Don Mullett thinks it's "cool" that everyone is having fun with the name of ASU's new arena -- which is named after his family.



Read about it here: https://t.co/egqH5fJ127 — College Hockey News (@chnews) October 17, 2022

This has gotten to the point where you start to wonder if it’s satire, then you get caught up in how horrible it is, and it ends up making you really depressed.

Hockey Canada maintained a third, largely shielded reserve fund for uninsured claims



The org also resisted calls for financial transparency, worrying its ‘deep pockets’ could hurt bargaining positioning in settlement talks https://t.co/MwUn8ydBN4 — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) October 17, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Oh hey, that whole defense-from-offense thing seems to be working for the Texas Stars, too.

@TexasStars get 2 goals each from Petrovic & Blumel while Khudobin turns away 30 shots in a 5-1 rout of Colorado.



Head over to @100degreehockey to get @RealMichaelOwen's full report.https://t.co/iZFxc2cPk3 pic.twitter.com/6XyRFX6slZ — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) October 16, 2022

Never, ever forget that when you’re tracking the Future Stars of Big D, Neil Graham should be near the top of your list.

"This is the standard, and this is how we wanna play, no matter who we're playing."



Hear from defenseman Alex Petrovic and Head Coach Neil Graham after tonight's 5-1 win over Colorado! pic.twitter.com/mfKzHzW9dI — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) October 16, 2022

Finally

Checks out. Enjoy.