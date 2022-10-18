 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Inside The Stars’ Fast Start

It’s easy to like the Stars when they’re scoring – but what about all that winning? (Oh, wait.) Plus, Jake Oettinger keeps arriving, the Canucks make the wrong kind of history, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Winnipeg Jets v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars have made a scorching start to the 2022-23 season. As they hit the road for a four-game Eastern swing, they’ve racked up three complete, decisive wins against divisional opponents. What’s not to like?

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf examined the Stars’ opening gambit and found that, well, a whole lot is going right for the Victory Green Gang under new bench boss Pete DeBoer:

The top end is still the top end for the Stars, which is no small thing. For years, Stars coaches have complained about how “your best players need to be your best players.” Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz are still tied for the team lead in points with five each. Miro Heiskanen is still a superstar, with added offensive flair, including a power-play goal against the Jets on a lethal shot from the point. Jake Oettinger has picked up right where he left off in Calgary in Game 7.

However, second-line left winger Mason Marchment is also tied for the team lead with five points. Second-line centerman Tyler Seguin is second on the team with four points. Against the Jets, Joel Kiviranta and Jani Hakanpää scored goals. Ty Dellandrea was all over the ice, dishing a no-look assist to Seguin for a goal and drawing a penalty less than five minutes later.

Yet the Stars’ happiest warrior may be Ty Dellandrea, who’s making the team glad they saved him a roster spot:

...Dellandrea had an excellent start to camp, so the fact that his roster spot was secure upon his return was not a surprise. However, his spot in the lineup as the second-line right-winger wasn’t necessarily to be expected.

“He’s a young guy that showed offense in the American League,” DeBoer said. “He was probably their best offensive player there last year. He’s confident enough to make plays up here now. He’s playing in a spot where he’s got to make plays. You’re just not sticking pucks in, you’ve got to make plays if you want to make plays with those guys.”

There’s more behind the paywall. [The Athletic DFW]

