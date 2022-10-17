Dallas Stars Host Winnipeg Jets in Another Divisional Contest

After starting the season out with two divisional wins against the Nashville Predators, the Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets tonight at 7:30 PM CDT. This will be the last divisional matchup before the Stars face the Arizona Coyotes on November 3rd in Arizona.

The Turbulent Winnipeg Jets

This will be the second game of the season for the Jets who won their first game at home against the New York Rangers, 4-1. Although they were not playing against Vezina trophy winner Igor Shesterkin in goal, the Jets looked dangerous at times mainly because of their top line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Nikolaj Ehlers. These three players accounted for three goals and two assists in the win. Their top netminder and former Vezina winner, Connor Hellebuyck, looked to be in fine form saving 40 of 41 for a 0.976 save percentage.

Over the offseason the Jets lost Paul Stastny, Eric Comrie and Evgeny Svechnikov to free agency. The Jets also named Rick Bowness head coach after he and the Dallas Stars parted ways following the end of last season. Bowness will serve as the third head coach for the Jets in less than a year after spending the last four behind the bench in Dallas either as an assistant coach or head coach for the past two years and change.

The Jets are an organization that is in a bit of an overhaul right now especially considering they also stripped Blake Wheeler of his captaincy just before training camp this year to allow new players an opportunity to step into leadership roles. Unfortunately, Rick Bowness will have to wait until November to face his former team as he tested positive for COVID before their home opener Friday and is still in COVID protocol. The Stars and Jets will play in Winnipeg on November 8th then in Dallas on November 25th for their final two matchups this season.

The Stars Hope for More of the Same

The Dallas Stars have looked impressive to say the least in their first two games of the 2022-23 campaign. They have checked many boxes that have made them successful in those first two contests including:

Great performances on special teams – The Stars have two power play goals and one short-handed goal already with a power play conversion rate of 33.3% (2 of 6) and a penalty kill of 88.9% (8 of 9).

Top line production – Pavelski & Sons have already tallied four goals and seven assists in the first two games. They look to continue their sweet chemistry and point accumulating ways.

Excellent goaltending – Jake Oettinger has been doing his part for the team stopping 60 of 62 for a save percentage of 0.968 after the first two contests.

Implementing the new DeBoer system – The Stars look like they have committed to what Pete DeBoer has been coaching as their play is noticeably different and certainly more exciting to watch so far.

Some depth lines and blue line scoring – Miro Heiskanen got a goal in the last game while activating on a rush off a nice give-and-go with Robertson. Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston have also scored from depth lines with three goals and one goal respectively.

Wins at home and on the road – The Stars have proven they can win on the road and at home with their new system and personnel. Now they simply have to translate that success to every other team in the league besides Nashville.

This certainly has been a great start to the season, but they will have to refocus for tonight’s divisional matchup as it is an important one against the Jets. Last season, the Stars won three of the four head-to-head matchups with the Jets, and all four were thrilling games that took more than regulation to decide.

Expected Lineups

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Nikolaj Ehlers

Cole Perfetti – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron – Adam Lowry – Mason Appleton

Saku Maenalanen – David Gustafsson – Sam Gagner

Josh Morrissey – Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon – Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley – Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

David Rittich

Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson – Roope Hintz – Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment – Tyler Seguin – Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn – Wyatt Johnston – Denis Gurianov

Joel Kiviranta – Radek Faksa – Luke Glendening

Miro Heiskanen – Colin Miller

Esa Lindell – Nils Lundkvist

Ryan Suter – Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Joel Hanley and Jacob Peterson are the expected scratches.

Where to Watch

Tonight’s game will be on Bally Sports Southwest. The pre-game broadcast starts at 7:00 CDT and puck drop will be at 7:30 PM CDT. The broadcast will also be available via radio on The Ticket 96.7 FM/1310 AM.