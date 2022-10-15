GAME DAY: Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators
LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)
PUCK DROP: 7:00 PM CDT (if you’re watching from home, it’ll be actually closer to 7:15 PM due to the pregame ceremony stuff with the home opener)
TV: BSSW
RADIO: 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket
Game Day Thread: Stars vs Predators Home Opener (7:00 PM CDT)
The boys in Victory Green are in the building to kickoff the home schedule.
