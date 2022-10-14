In the long run, an NHL team is about as good as its prospect pipeline. So where does that leave the Dallas Stars? A long look at their AHL (and ECHL) operations could offer some answers.

Stephen Meserve, head honcho of 100 Degree Hockey and a leading light in Texas Stars analysis, joins Mark and Taylor to examine the current lineup and the coming season. And it’s just in time for the season opener! In this episode:

Can the T-Stars strike the right balance of young talent and veteran leadership?

How will the successful offensive system from last spring work over a full season?

How stacked are the squads when a forward like Jordan Kawaguchi is going to the Idaho Steelheads?

Which players could surprise us, for better or otherwise?

And how will Thomas Harley deal with starting another season in the A?

Don’t sleep on Neil Graham, is what we’re saying. That’s one reason why we call it Stargazing.

