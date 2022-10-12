Dallas Stars Daily Links: Training Camp Questionnaire

With training camp in the books, Saad Yousuf decided to poll the players and head coach Pete DeBoer for their opinions on how things went. The first question was who had the most impressive camp, where the standout was Wyatt Johntston:
“Young guy, came in with a lot of confidence. He’s mature for his age. He’s really skilled, really smart. That brings his game to the next level. He plays older than he is. Really good player...”
“He’s improved a lot. He’s a great young player that can make plays. He’s smart so he’s going to be a great player.”
The other question was who is poised for a big season. That one had a bit more variety in answers, but newcomer Mason Marchment was mentioned the most:
“He’s crazy competitive, just wants to win every night. Strong, skilled, he’s got it all. I know he had a good year last year but I still think he has another level he’s going to take it to...”
“He’s really good and he’s the perfect piece for us to make us a better offensive team.”
You can read more quotes along with other training camp observations here.
Stars Stories
Speaking of Marchment and breaking out...
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out https://t.co/w6RwZ9uRck via @NHLdotcom— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) October 12, 2022
Not all of them made the team, but here’s an in-depth look at where the organizations’ young stars stand:
Before training camp, much of the hype surrounded what the young players would look like.— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) October 11, 2022
— Johnston
— Dellandrea
— Stankoven
— Damiani
— Harley
— & more!
With camp in the books, let’s examine the performances and what it means for them looking ahead https://t.co/L7QOHjxfJ0
You might not think it possible, but Jason Robertson plans to improve his killer shot from last season:
Armed with 80 minutes of video footage, Jason Robertson went to work.— Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 11, 2022
“Then I watched it and I was like ‘OK, I’ve got to work on that.’” https://t.co/AHLxd30alQ
Around the League
The NHL season officially began last night
unless your name is the Nashville Predators or San Jose Sharks, so we have score updates again!
- The reigning Eastern Conference champions lost their opener, as the New York Rangers dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1. [Blueshirt Banter]
- Meanwhile back West, Mark Stone’s last-minute goal gave the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings. [Knights on Ice]
The big news from yesterday was Hockey Canada’s CEO and board finally resigning:
Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that CEO Scott Smith has left the organization. All Hockey Canada board members have also agreed to step down "to make room for a new slate of directors." https://t.co/vO0UGDnVsP— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2022
That doesn’t mean the the spotlight is off Scott Smith and company just yet, however:
MPs say they will continue an investigation into Hockey Canada’s historical response to sexual assault allegations and want answers about any severance package provided to outgoing chief executive Scott Smith.— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 11, 2022
Story from @rwesthead: https://t.co/NaPN4BzCHg pic.twitter.com/VKEBhoqaF4
The start of the season also means the start of fantasy hockey. In case you need some help:
.@jasonchen16 gets you ready for Week 1 of #FantasyHockey: https://t.co/Y5bROsWJeZ— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) October 11, 2022
Down Goes Brown hit the nail on the head last year with his Dallas Stars prediction — will lightning strike twice?
◻️The Hurricanes win the Presidents' Trophy but get bounced early— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) October 11, 2022
◻️ The Red Wings and Senators will finish tied in the standings
◻️ Sidney Crosby finishes with exactly 87 points
Yes, @DownGoesBrown has oddly specific predictions for all 32 teams. https://t.co/UUWzeqvNc9
The ESPN crew gives their own, awards-focused predictions:
Prediction time from the ESPN NHL fam! https://t.co/JIVxVRyi6P— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 11, 2022
And ditto for Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts:
32 Thoughts, the written version: https://t.co/mhjJdzD1QB— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 11, 2022
