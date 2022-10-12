Dallas Stars Daily Links: Training Camp Questionnaire

With training camp in the books, Saad Yousuf decided to poll the players and head coach Pete DeBoer for their opinions on how things went. The first question was who had the most impressive camp, where the standout was Wyatt Johntston:

“Young guy, came in with a lot of confidence. He’s mature for his age. He’s really skilled, really smart. That brings his game to the next level. He plays older than he is. Really good player...” “He’s improved a lot. He’s a great young player that can make plays. He’s smart so he’s going to be a great player.”

The other question was who is poised for a big season. That one had a bit more variety in answers, but newcomer Mason Marchment was mentioned the most:

“He’s crazy competitive, just wants to win every night. Strong, skilled, he’s got it all. I know he had a good year last year but I still think he has another level he’s going to take it to...” “He’s really good and he’s the perfect piece for us to make us a better offensive team.”

You can read more quotes along with other training camp observations here.

Stars Stories

Speaking of Marchment and breaking out...

Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out https://t.co/w6RwZ9uRck via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) October 12, 2022

Not all of them made the team, but here’s an in-depth look at where the organizations’ young stars stand:

Before training camp, much of the hype surrounded what the young players would look like.

— Johnston

— Dellandrea

— Stankoven

— Damiani

— Harley

— & more!



With camp in the books, let’s examine the performances and what it means for them looking ahead https://t.co/L7QOHjxfJ0 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) October 11, 2022

You might not think it possible, but Jason Robertson plans to improve his killer shot from last season:

Armed with 80 minutes of video footage, Jason Robertson went to work.



“Then I watched it and I was like ‘OK, I’ve got to work on that.’” https://t.co/AHLxd30alQ — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 11, 2022

Around the League

The NHL season officially began last night unless your name is the Nashville Predators or San Jose Sharks , so we have score updates again!

The big news from yesterday was Hockey Canada’s CEO and board finally resigning:

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that CEO Scott Smith has left the organization. All Hockey Canada board members have also agreed to step down "to make room for a new slate of directors." https://t.co/vO0UGDnVsP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2022

That doesn’t mean the the spotlight is off Scott Smith and company just yet, however:

MPs say they will continue an investigation into Hockey Canada’s historical response to sexual assault allegations and want answers about any severance package provided to outgoing chief executive Scott Smith.



Story from @rwesthead: https://t.co/NaPN4BzCHg pic.twitter.com/VKEBhoqaF4 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 11, 2022

The start of the season also means the start of fantasy hockey. In case you need some help:

Down Goes Brown hit the nail on the head last year with his Dallas Stars prediction — will lightning strike twice?

◻️The Hurricanes win the Presidents' Trophy but get bounced early

◻️ The Red Wings and Senators will finish tied in the standings

◻️ Sidney Crosby finishes with exactly 87 points



Yes, @DownGoesBrown has oddly specific predictions for all 32 teams. https://t.co/UUWzeqvNc9 — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) October 11, 2022

The ESPN crew gives their own, awards-focused predictions:

Prediction time from the ESPN NHL fam! https://t.co/JIVxVRyi6P — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 11, 2022

And ditto for Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts: