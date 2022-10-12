 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Training Camp Questionnaire

Who had the best camp? Who’s going to break out this year? The Stars themselves weigh in. Plus, the NHL season has started, a major change with Hockey Canada, and more.

By Tyler Mair
With training camp in the books, Saad Yousuf decided to poll the players and head coach Pete DeBoer for their opinions on how things went. The first question was who had the most impressive camp, where the standout was Wyatt Johntston:

“Young guy, came in with a lot of confidence. He’s mature for his age. He’s really skilled, really smart. That brings his game to the next level. He plays older than he is. Really good player...”

“He’s improved a lot. He’s a great young player that can make plays. He’s smart so he’s going to be a great player.”

The other question was who is poised for a big season. That one had a bit more variety in answers, but newcomer Mason Marchment was mentioned the most:

“He’s crazy competitive, just wants to win every night. Strong, skilled, he’s got it all. I know he had a good year last year but I still think he has another level he’s going to take it to...”

“He’s really good and he’s the perfect piece for us to make us a better offensive team.”

You can read more quotes along with other training camp observations here.

Stars Stories

Speaking of Marchment and breaking out...

Not all of them made the team, but here’s an in-depth look at where the organizations’ young stars stand:

You might not think it possible, but Jason Robertson plans to improve his killer shot from last season:

Around the League

The NHL season officially began last night unless your name is the Nashville Predators or San Jose Sharks, so we have score updates again!

The big news from yesterday was Hockey Canada’s CEO and board finally resigning:

That doesn’t mean the the spotlight is off Scott Smith and company just yet, however:

The start of the season also means the start of fantasy hockey. In case you need some help:

Down Goes Brown hit the nail on the head last year with his Dallas Stars prediction — will lightning strike twice?

The ESPN crew gives their own, awards-focused predictions:

And ditto for Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts:

