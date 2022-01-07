If you thought the Dallas Stars’ first game out of COVID protocol would be a crazy goal festival and a wild ride to a win, bring your tickets to the window. It took a shootout, and six goals, but the Stars came back from one of the longest disruptions in team history with a big win.

Could it be that the Stars really can outscore their problems? The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks looked at the facts:

In their first game since Dec. 20, the Stars beat the Panthers 6-5 in a shootout on a wild night at the American Airlines Center, when neither team had a two-goal lead and the score was tied at 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. The normally offensively challenged Stars scored at least four goals for the third straight game and continued their dominance on home ice and vs. the league’s top teams. “We answered when we needed to today,” Stars defenseman John Klingberg said. “We know that momentum is going to change during the game. I think we handled that real good today.”

The Stars are now 10-1-0 when they score at least four goals:

While it may be tough to fully evaluate the Stars until they get back on the road, encouraging signs emerged nonetheless for Dallas. The second line of [Tyler Seguin], [Denis] Gurianov and [Jamie] Benn was electric. Seguin was constantly around the puck and around the net. Gurianov was the dynamic skater that the Stars have seen in the last few seasons. Benn was strong at the faceoff dot, and in creating chances for his linemates.... John Klingberg was creative in the offensive zone and a key to the Stars transition game. He picked up two primary assists for the first time this season.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Here’s your good-vibes-only moment from last night: Joe Pavelski having a moment with Joe Thornton during Jumbo’s 1,700th NHL game.

Just two Joes pic.twitter.com/P7dfPuFokG — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 7, 2022

You know the Stars are being entertaining when they inspire a new Sportstoon.

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

The Calgary Flames’ owners have bowed out of their arena deal due to rising costs – but the city wants to find a way to make it happen anyway.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week https://t.co/XdAjLtWvIf — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 6, 2022

Looks like former Star Trevor Daley is taking a break from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ hockey operations team.

So what’s Larry doing these days?

Corey Perry has 10 goals in 36 games, about a 23-goal pace for a $1 million AAV. The Lightning are making out alright in this deal. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) January 7, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars are back from COVID jail this week, too – and you can watch tonight’s match with the Manitoba Moose free, gratis and for nothing.

We've got the ✨FREE✨ game of the week! Our matchup against the @manitobamoose on Friday, Jan. 7 will be broadcast for free!



If you can't make it to the H-E-B Center on Friday, just hop on AHLTV and cheer us on from there!



: https://t.co/VQVem7PThC https://t.co/lEcrsL4v2h — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) January 5, 2022

They also have new dates for two games postponed due to pandemic protocols.

The AHL has announced the rescheduled dates for the games that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 against the Charlotte Checkers. The new dates are March 8th and 9th, 2022 at 7 PM at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) January 6, 2022

If you’re wondering what this does to the rest of their schedule, well....

#txstars will play four in five nights in March to make up the Charlotte games they missed. Two Manitoba games from December still to be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/IdZHkUk9Im — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) January 6, 2022

Finally

Just staple Denis Gurianov to the top six right now, plz and thank u.