It’s 2022, and the Dallas Stars are finally about to play another game! How much excitement can one fandom take? ...Right?

We’re about to find out, because Wes and Mark welcome a brand-new panelist to a new year at the best Stars podcast. Trent joins us for...well, another evening of the same old stuff we’ve been discussing for months, but now there’s a new body on the line, which makes it different. In this episode:

Realistically, what can a fully healthy Stars team do after a 17-day Christmas-and-COVID hiatus?

Is it better that the Stars went through this together and at the same time, rather than enduring the roster churn that has upended other teams’ results?

Can the Stars avoid giving the Florida Panthers too much zone time, or is the turtle too much with us?

Will they benefit from a little chaos, should any of it break out?

Are they any closer to having a top six...or even a top nine?

What will it take to activate Miro Heiskanen offensively?

Was it a good decision to start Jake Oettinger in the AHL this season?

Could the Central-heavy schedule in the last half of the season end up being a blessing?

What happens if the Stars actually have to outplay somebody?

And is Tyler Seguin allowed to go on a run ever again?

What would a hundred Hockey Men think? It’s a blur to us now. We’ll try to figure it out together, in Stargazing.

