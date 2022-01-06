Dallas Stars Daily Links: Figuring Out the Defensive Pairs

If there’s one thing the Dallas Stars like to do, it’s shuffle lines. Or, at least, when it comes to the forward lines. The team’s defensive pairs are typically left alone, although heading into the second half of the season, head coach Rick Bowness isn’t ruling anything out:

“It’s not written in stone that those four, Miro has to play with Esa and John has to play with Suter... Miro and Ryan have played together a little and the numbers have been good. John and Esa have been together for a long enough time. Depending on the game, depending on the situations, depending on the opponent and everything, we’ll be flexible with that.”

There could even be a mix-up in who the Top 4 defensemen are. Bowness has been impressed by Jani Hankanpaa, and says his physical style of play could lead to more minutes:

“Jani is probably our best defenseman right now at ending plays. He’s so big and strong. You saw him take out Eriksson Ek against Minnesota, and unfortunately the kid got hurt, but that’s what I’m talking about, getting in there and finishing the check and ending the play right there and getting the support. Jani, because of his size and his physicality, he’s probably our best at doing that right now.”

Scoring has been up across the league after the pause, providing a tougher challenge for Braden Holtby and Jake Oettinger:

With offense ticking up across the NHL, Stars will depend on goalie duo for upcoming stretch. ⭐️@MDeFranks | #GoStarshttps://t.co/SOGKp2yqKr — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) January 6, 2022

The Stars have a long road ahead of them if they want to climb back into a playoff spot, even in terms of points percentage:

A little competition and a big heart. A challenge lies ahead for the Stars.



: https://t.co/baoRLHcJzG pic.twitter.com/fyZn72IPxS — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 6, 2022

Around the League

In the sole Central game last night, the St. Louis Blues blew a two goal lead to lose 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins:

Down 3-1, the Pens pull Casey DeSmith and then pull away from the St. Louis Blues, scoring four straight times to earn Pittsburgh’s ninth straight win.



Sidney Crosby is bloodied by a punch but comes back strong with two points with a strong game. https://t.co/i9JtmkMxmi — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) January 6, 2022

Speaking of the Penguins, they’re the latest destination for Alex Nylander after making a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks:

TRADE ALERT : The Penguins have acquired forward Alex Nylander from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Sam Lafferty.



Nylander, 23, is signed through the 2021.22 season and is valued at $874,125.



Details: https://t.co/CZuUyDxRxD pic.twitter.com/PW7zsYnObZ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 5, 2022

Slowly but surely, Tuukka Rask is making his return to the Boston Bruins:

Tuukka Rask took another step in his return to the Boston #Bruins by signing a PTO with the @AHLBruins. @mikeystephens81 has the details: https://t.co/KakTZHR8em pic.twitter.com/C1AOSIBFHU — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 6, 2022

It’s not just the salary — team facilities are becoming a bit part of Free Agency:

The race to build the best facilities has evolved from a competition among the richest NHL teams to a necessity for all.



How pricey practice pads and locker rooms are reshaping the fight for free agents.@ryan_s_clark & @seanshapiro with more: https://t.co/PUw8kRTykX pic.twitter.com/CFJ3BSI9WW — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 6, 2022

With 14 goals in 25 games played, Cale Makar has been simply stunning.

Cale Makar's show-stopping goal against Chicago won't soon be forgotten, but his magic act has been there all season long. Sorry, NHL goaltenders.



✍️: @Proteautype https://t.co/00MvNdHz3M pic.twitter.com/tsYCT38SwA — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 5, 2022

Speaking of exciting young players;

Jack Hughes is ready to shake up the NHL.



“You can sense the culture is changing. It's not an old man's game anymore. It's a lot of young kids coming in with confidence.”



Our video feature with Jack debuts on The Point today 3pm ESPN2.



https://t.co/VloEvK4hTT — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 6, 2022

Finally, here’s a look at the life of two-time Stanley Cup Champion, and Texas native, Blake Coleman: