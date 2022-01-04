Dallas Stars Daily Links: Moving Towards Analytics

The Dallas Stars announced yesterday the hiring of Steve Greeley as their new Director of Hockey Strategy/Scouting and Development. Last an assistant general manager for the Buffalo Sabres, Greeley has no previous ties to the Stars organization nor general manager Jim Nill, bringing in a new perspective:

“This was an opportunity to add a fresh face from outside,” Nill said. “He’s worked with different organizations. He’s got some different ideas. We just think it’s a good thing to bring somebody from the outside in and see what their [view is].

One of the key focuses for Greeley will be analytics, an area the Stars haven’t given much focus on in the past. Currently, the team plans to develop an in-house analytics department:

“You get this data, and there’s so much of it,” Nill said. “You need to find out what has value and what doesn’t have value. That’s the step we’re going through. That’s where we’ve got to start building up an in-house analytics group to digest that, throw things out to us. There’s so much information out there, what’s relevant and what’s not relevant.”

Stars Stories

With ten players removed from COVID-19 protocols, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel:

What can we expect from Tyler Seguin in the back half of the season? Hopefully more of the good:

'I still have more to give': Tyler Seguin's season has had ups and downs https://t.co/MX0i8n8uHY via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) January 3, 2022

Around the League

As a reminder that other teams are still dealing with COVID-19 as well, the only game last night was a 4-1 New York Rangers win over the Edmonton Oilers:

#NYR won their third straight game this evening with a 4-1 win over the #LetsGoOilers. Here is a recap of tonight’s action. https://t.co/WrbJTjQpyY — Blueshirt Banter (@BlueshirtBanter) January 4, 2022

The Oilers look to be in a tailspin, so what do they do? Down Goes Brown discusses this and more in his Weekend Wrap:

Weekend rankings: A fun Winter Classic between the Blues and Wild, the Oilers keep losing, and Brock Lesnar shows up for some reason. https://t.co/6I0EfuUcTz — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) January 3, 2022

More trouble in Canada, as the Calgary Flames’ plans for a new arena have fallen apart:

The owners of the Calgary Flames say the framework agreement with the city of Calgary for a new event centre has been terminated.https://t.co/nCU5DjBrY7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 4, 2022

Sam Bennett will be missing some time:

Florida’s Sam Bennett has been suspended for three games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Montreal’s Cedric Paquette. https://t.co/Hj57ZYySFZ — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 3, 2022

