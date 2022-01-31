Dallas Stars Daily Links: Can The Stars Solve Their Own Problems?

Have the Dallas Stars learned anything since they laid an egg in front of their legend? Sometime between Friday and Sunday, they found a way to wash off the stink they brought on Sergei Zubov Night.

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf examined Sunday’s big win over the Boston Bruins in his latest article. One important takeaway from Sunday’s victory, he writes, is that the Stars are still capable of beating a quality opponent convincingly:

A win is a win, regardless of whom the team beats or how it gets there. But to say all games are created equal is naive. The Stars’ win over the Bruins doesn’t leave the same aftertaste as scraping by the Buffalo Sabres, just as the 3-1 loss in Tampa is not as demoralizing as the 5-3 loss to Montreal two weeks ago. The last time the Stars beat a current playoff team by more than a goal was the final game before the holiday break when they beat the Minnesota Wild, 7-4. The last time before that was in November. Convincing wins over quality opponents have come few and far between lately for the Stars, which is why Sunday’s performance was important — to show they can still do it.

One key decision stood out to Saad – the one where the Victory Green Gang kept their foot on the gas instead of trying to protect a narrow lead:

The Stars have shown a tendency to ditch playing the style that got them a lead in the early periods and play passively in the final frame, in hopes of running out the clock. On Sunday, they didn’t do that. The Stars came out of the gate in the first three minutes of the third period and almost looked like they were on the power play despite being at even strength because of how well they played in the Bruins’ zone. They maintained a strong level of play throughout, capped by Seguin scoring the sixth goal with less than 90 seconds left in the game.

Also, this would be an interesting way for the Stars to play going forward, just saying:

Rick Bowness interrupted: "No, we want to win 5-1. That'd be good."



Stars Stuff

Here’s how you want to remember Sergei Zubov Night. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks and Smiley Pool brought the coverage in a big way. [SportsDayDFW]

And here’s where No. 56 will live forever.

Are you up to hearing more from the Stars’ owner? Matt has that, too.

Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski will replace the injured Nathan MacKinnon as captain of the Central Division for NHL All-Star Weekend. Check out the full rosters here. [NHL]

Around The Leagues

Believe it or not, there was actually another number retirement ceremony over the weekend. King Henrik was the entire show for the New York Rangers on Friday.

It’s been a rough several months for Carey Price. The next few weeks could determine whether he returns to the Montreal Canadiens’ crease this season.

Ian Kennedy kicks off Black History Month early with a great post about the Black women who are changing the face of the game.

Team Canada has suffered its first Olympic setback before the Games have even begun. Head coach Claude Julien is out after fracturing his ribs in a fall on ice.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

The Texas Stars fought hard but couldn’t close the gap in a 3-2 regulation loss to the Laval Rocket.

The Texas Stars saw their six game point streak come to an end tonight in a close 3-2 loss to Laval.



Meanwhile, the Idaho Steelheads swept the Kansas City Mavericks for a good cause.

The boys bring out the brooms to cap off Pink In The Rink weekend!



Finally

