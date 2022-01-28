 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Zubov Night

The Stars will (finally) retire No. 56 to the rafters tonight before the Washington Capitals game. Plus, the Oilers sign Evander Kane, the women national teams make it to NHL 22, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Dallas Stars

It’s finally here — tonight, the Dallas Stars retire Sergei Zubov’s No. 56 to the rafters. He will be the first defenseman in franchise history to earn the honors, and will join teammates Mike Modano and Jere Lehtinen:

“I loved [playing with Zubov],” Modano said during a phone interview this week. “I thought he was talented and phenomenal and the way he played the game was nothing I’d ever seen before. It made me look a lot better than I was most nights, with his ability to make plays and open up ice and find some seams, the way he operated the power play.”

Modano will be in attendance tonight for the ceremony before the Stars’ game against the Washington Capitals, along with several other members of the 1999 Stanley Cup team. It’ll be fun watching old teammates reminisce and honor the Hall of Famer’s career with Dallas:

[Jamie] Langenbrunner: “His ability to invite the forecheck on him, hold it until the last minute to make a good play for everyone else and somehow never get hit. There was kind of like ice in veins with the way he was able to play and the way he could slow down the forecheck and manipulate the defenders coming at him.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Going to the game? Here’s what you need to know:

Speaking of incredibly talented offensive defensemen on the Stars...

Around the League

A few Central teams played last night:

Speaking of Edmonton, they actually went and did it:

The second most important jersey retirement tonight:

Down Goes Brown tries to instill optimism in the league’s struggling teams in his latest Grab Bag:

A pretty significant roster update for NHL 22:

Remind me again why Trevor Zegras wasn’t selected to the NHL All Star Game?

Of course, it’s not nearly as impressive as this non-goal:

Loading comments...