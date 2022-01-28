 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stargazing, A Dallas Stars Puckcast – Episode 162: Road Trip Redux

Are the Stars good again? And can they keep it up long enough to nail down a playoffs berth? ...Who knows. At least Wes and Mark are willing to talk about it.

By Kathleen Tibbetts, Wes Lawrence, and Mark Zimmerman
Dallas Stars v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Believe it or not, the Dallas Stars...actually had a pretty good January. So does this mean we start planning the parade, or what, or...?

Wes and Mark sifted through the facts and found some Victory Green shoots, as well as the usual omens. In this episode:

  • Ten points in 12 games...are the Stars really and truly on the upswing?
  • Has Alexander Radulov shaken off the last of the post-surgery rust and activated? And if so, could this mean that a second (third?) scoring line has finally arrived?
  • Are the now-predictable Denis Gurianov benchings somewhat more tolerable now that there’s legitimate offensive competition in Riley Damiani?
  • Did John Klingberg’s injury (hear us out) actually come at an opportune time?
  • And now that the Pavelski & Sons line is scoring on the road, dare we hope for a Stanley Cup playoffs spot?

Who else is rooting for a second wildcard berth and a romp through the Pacific Division? Sit next to Mark. You’re at Stargazing.

Your comments keep us alive, so leave us one! Or seek us out @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. You could be part of the next podcast.

And please don’t forget to rate, review and share. Tell us how we’re doing wherever you subscribe.

Poll

Zubov Night – place your bets!

view results
  • 0%
    Moneyline: -110
    (0 votes)
  • 25%
    Over/Under: 5.5
    (1 vote)
  • 75%
    Free commemorative banner: priceless
    (3 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

