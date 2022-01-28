Stars Look to Build on Successful Road Trip

What a difference one week makes. Last week we were trying to figure out what was wrong with the Stars road game. Today, they’re back at the AAC after a successful four game road trip. Successful because they won all four games.

Not only did they win all four games but they outscored their opponents 18-10 during the four games. Once again the Stars offense starts with their top line: Pavelski, Hintz and Robertson. Those three lead the team in goal scoring.

Dallas has an excellent chance to keep their winning streak going tonight as they return to the AAC for the start of a six-game home stand. Even though Dallas has been so good at home, this six game stretch could be the defining moment for this season. Five of the six opponents are currently in a playoff position.

Dallas Potential Lines

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Jamie Benn (14) - Tyler Seguin (91) - Denis Gurianov (34)

Joel Kiviranta (25) - Jacob Peterson (40) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Tanner Kero (64) - Radek Faksa (12) - Luke Glendening (11)

Ryan Suter (20) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - John Klingberg (3)

Joel Hanley (44) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Braden Holtby (70)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Both Klingberg and Faksa look to draw back in after missing the last game against the New Jersey Devils. Holtby faces Washington for the first time since leaving the team.

The Washington Capitals

The Capitals are currently in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. That doesn’t really tell the story, though. The three teams ahead of them (Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers) are all tied with 60 points while Washington has 55.

Washington is averaging just over three goals per game while only allowing 2.59 goals. No surprise here, but Washington is led in points and goals by Alex Ovechkin. The sharp shooter has 29 goals and 29 assists on the season. The next closest goal scorer for them is Evgeny Kuznetsov with 13.

Potential Washington Lines

Alex Ovechkin (8) - Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) - Tom Wilson (43)

Conor Sheary (73) - Nicklas Backstrom (19) - Daniel Sprong (10)

Carl Hagelin (62) - Lars Eller (20) - Garnet Hathaway (21)

Joe Snively (91) - Nic Dowd (26) - Brett Leason (49)

Martin Fehervary (42) - John Carlson (74)

Dmitry Orlov (9) - Justin Schultz (2)

Michal Kempny (6) - Trevor van Riemsdyk (57)

Vitek Vanacek (41)

Ilya Samsonov (30)