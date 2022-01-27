Your daily Jason Robertson appreciation just got bigger, and possibly a little scarier. With his next contract approaching, the Dallas Stars will have a lot to think about.

Robo is not only one of the most impactful players on the team, but one of the most powerful offensive forces in the NHL. How powerful, you say...? The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks has done the sums, and he finds a near-comparable for Robo that may surprise you, or not:

...Since [Connor] McDavid signed his second contract in July 2017, no NHL player has had a more productive start to their career than Robertson has (on a points per game basis). Entering Friday’s game against Washington, Robertson has 85 points in 86 games, and his 0.988 points per game are better than Auston Matthews (0.978), Mitch Marner (0.929), Elias Pettersson (0.927) and Kirill Kaprizov (0.927) when they signed their second deals. He only trails McDavid’s 1.165. That means one thing for Robertson: he’s going to get massively paid this summer.

But wait a minute: why a big payday now instead of a nice raise with a bridge deal and more to come later? DeFranks thought of that:

One caveat with Robertson is that he would have played about 120 regular-season games when his entry-level contract expires, and currently no playoff games. Every other player listed played more games than Robertson, except for Kaprizov. There is also not a ton of comparable contracts for Robertson during the flat-cap environment, since there simply aren’t a lot of comparables for Robertson, period. Robertson’s production this season (16 goals and 23 assists in 32 games) makes it pretty clear which direction are the better comps for him, and it’s the more expensive route for Dallas.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

New this morning: Saad Yousuf and Corey Pronman explore potential trade packages for John Klingberg, and, unsurprisingly, none of them make much sense for the Stars.

What might a John Klingberg trade package look like, if the Stars defenseman gets traded?@coreypronman and I look at potential hauls for the Stars from the Bruins, Canes, Panthers, Preds and Leafs. We also got a former NHL exec to offer his input https://t.co/Ckzxhbbe1E — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 27, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The Vancouver Canucks are making history all the time now, aren’t they? Say hello to Patrik Allvin, the NHL’s first Swedish GM, and take a look at the road ahead. [The Athletic]

Patrik Allvin shares his thoughts on becoming the first Swedish-born GM in NHL history, and his excitement with working with Jim Rutherford and Emilie Castonguay in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/JWH9RHdxfX — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 27, 2022

The Blackhawks are still looking for their next GM, but they’ve set themselves a trade-deadline deadline.

An update from CEO Danny Wirtz on our General Manager search https://t.co/CDQukG9k7p — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 26, 2022

You might have seen this one coming, especially since Drake Batherson will now miss NHL All-Star Weekend due to an injury sustained on this play.

Buffalo’s Aaron Dell has been suspended for three games for Interference on Ottawa’s Drake Batherson. https://t.co/pXXthyGU6h — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 26, 2022

On a more positive note, The Hockey News observed #BellLetsTalk Day by sharing this memorable quote from Robin Lehner.

“I want to help make a difference and help others the way I have been helped. I want people to know that there is hope in desperation, there is healing in facing an ugly past and there is no shame in involving others in your battle.” -@RobinLehner #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/OzHXp62W6w — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, JT Brown reminds that mental health issues are often exacerbated by the challenges facing communities of color.

After years of struggling off and on with depression & anxiety, I eventually got an ADHD diagnosis. Since then life feels more manageable thanks to therapy and the right medication. Mental health is very taboo in Black culture, but we deserve happiness too. #BellLetsTalk — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) January 26, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

The Texas Stars came home happy last night after a big road win against the Chicago Wolves.

The Texas Stars defeated the division-leading Chicago Wolves 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night to extend their point streak to five games!



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Idaho Steelheads kicked off a home stand with a big win of their own over the Kansas City Mavericks – featuring eleven (11) different point scorers.

RECAP: WHAT. A. NIGHT!



The first nine-goal home game since 2006, and an outpouring of offensive to kick off the homestand. #FeelTheSteel https://t.co/jqeQL3O1qQ — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) January 27, 2022

Finally

Pour one out for Rhett Gardner, who returned to the T-Stars from the taxi squad and promptly scored a game-winner. Cheers!