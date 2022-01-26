 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Road Trip Sweep

After struggling on the road all season, the Stars went a perfect 4-0 on their latest trip. Plus, injury updates, Aaron Dell makes headlines for the wrong reasons, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Dallas Stars v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Thanks to a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils last night, the Dallas Stars went 4-0 on their most recent road trip. They’re now currently in a playoff position based on points (though not points percentage), giving a breath of optimism for the team:

“People after that Montreal game wrote us off,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said before the game. “It was one game and you move on. We had to start winning on the road. There’s no way we’re making the playoffs without starting to win on the road. It’s coming at a perfect time.”

The Stars opponents during this win streak haven’t exactly been... stellar, but for a team that has been abysmal on the road this season, you take what you can get. Especially when each game has come with a burst of offense on a team in dire need of it:

“We’ve worked to get multiple chances and, in this league, you find out you need to create a couple good chances to get one,” Pavelski said. “Guys are playing hard. Even on my first goal, Robo goes in and get the puck, Roope’s at the net. The shot is nothing crazy, it goes in along the ice but it goes in because Roope’s going to the net hard and creating some traffic in front.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Also from DeFranks, injury updates, coaching decisions, and more:

Saad Yousuf takes his own look at the Stars’ road trip:

Around the League

It was fairly busy yesterday for the Central:

Aaron Dell has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after this hit on Drake Batherson:

Injury will likely play a part in the punishment, as Batherson is expected to be out for the long term with a high ankle sprain:

Eric Staal may not be on an NHL team this year, but that just means he’ll be going to the Olympics instead:

After their historic assistant GM hiring, the Vancouver Canucks now have the head honcho selected:

Keith Yandle has officially broken the NHL’s iron-man streak:

Finally, let’s check in on another member of Team Canada: legendary Stars forward Adam Cracknell:

Loading comments...