Dallas Stars Daily Links: Road Trip Sweep

Thanks to a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils last night, the Dallas Stars went 4-0 on their most recent road trip. They’re now currently in a playoff position based on points (though not points percentage), giving a breath of optimism for the team:

“People after that Montreal game wrote us off,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said before the game. “It was one game and you move on. We had to start winning on the road. There’s no way we’re making the playoffs without starting to win on the road. It’s coming at a perfect time.”

The Stars opponents during this win streak haven’t exactly been... stellar, but for a team that has been abysmal on the road this season, you take what you can get. Especially when each game has come with a burst of offense on a team in dire need of it:

“We’ve worked to get multiple chances and, in this league, you find out you need to create a couple good chances to get one,” Pavelski said. “Guys are playing hard. Even on my first goal, Robo goes in and get the puck, Roope’s at the net. The shot is nothing crazy, it goes in along the ice but it goes in because Roope’s going to the net hard and creating some traffic in front.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Also from DeFranks, injury updates, coaching decisions, and more:

"Stars notebook: John Klingberg day-to-day, Luke Glendening drops the gloves" via @SportsDayDFW https://t.co/VMF1vLv3uh — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) January 26, 2022

Saad Yousuf takes his own look at the Stars’ road trip:

What did we learn about the Stars after a 4-0 road trip? Capable offense, potential third line and more https://t.co/nzAyn3dqm9 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 26, 2022

It was fairly busy yesterday for the Central:

Aaron Dell has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after this hit on Drake Batherson:

Drake Batherson was forced to leave the game after being hit by Aaron Dell. pic.twitter.com/t6T66c6gdJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2022

Injury will likely play a part in the punishment, as Batherson is expected to be out for the long term with a high ankle sprain:

Drake Batherson was supposed to head to the All Star Game.



Instead, the young star will miss the event thanks to a reckless hit from Buffalo goalie Aaron Dell.



And he’ll likely be sidelined for an extended period.



“Quite frankly, it’s a bullshit play.” https://t.co/LmEf4CCRxZ — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 26, 2022

Eric Staal may not be on an NHL team this year, but that just means he’ll be going to the Olympics instead:

Left without an NHL contract this season, Eric Staal has an opportunity to show he still has it as a leader on Canada's Olympic men's hockey team.



Story by: @StevenEllisTHN https://t.co/wCCEPPTzz9 pic.twitter.com/W71VJn9rRu — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 26, 2022

After their historic assistant GM hiring, the Vancouver Canucks now have the head honcho selected:

Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford announced today that Patrik Allvin has been named the 12th General Manager in franchise history.



DETAILS | https://t.co/NU24YTByhM pic.twitter.com/ijDqc9gJMs — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2022

Keith Yandle has officially broken the NHL’s iron-man streak:

"Kudos to him. It sucks that we couldn't win, but that's a great achievement."



Inside a bittersweet night for the @NHLFlyers and Keith Yandle, the new NHL Iron Man. https://t.co/NZeezn4o2k — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 26, 2022

Finally, let’s check in on another member of Team Canada: legendary Stars forward Adam Cracknell: