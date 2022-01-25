 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Showing Up Is Half The Battle

Is the answer to the Dallas Stars’ problems just a little more “Dallas Stars hockey”? Plus, Keith Yandle’s iron-man milestone, Star Wars Night returns in Austin, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The version of the Dallas Stars that went out on the current northeastern jaunt seems to have figured out how to win on the road. The team takes on the New Jersey Devils tonight after three consecutive wins on the trot, including last night’s 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika sat down to write about what’s different, and better, about this version of the Stars:

It wasn’t perfect, and there still is much work to do, but it was a lot closer to “Dallas Stars hockey” than the previous three contests....

Still, they won their third road game in a row, they returned Jake Oettinger to play and helped boost the confidence of the young goalie, and they received a big play from Jacob Peterson and Alexander Radulov. It was a pretty solid night up and down the lineup.

Speaking of which, the Philly game also seems to have presaged a welcome return to form for Rads, as well as continuing success for his rookie linemate:

Radulov has been out in COVID protocol, and this was just his second game back. Because of an injury to Michael Raffl and an illness to Radek Faksa, Radulov ended up on a line with Peterson and Joel Kiviranta, and that group created some great scoring chances, including the game-winning goal.

“It’s fun playing with him,” Peterson said. “[Radulov’s] a good player that I looked up to since I was a little kid. He’s good because he’s trying to help me all the time. He’s trying to help his linemates, so it’s easy to play with him. I know what he wants out there.”

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf brings the 10-second summary.

Because of course he was.

I’d ask that we not talk about the backup-goalie curse, but it’s already out there.

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

Now that the Stars have beaten the Flyers, is it OK to root for Keith Yandle to set the NHL’s consecutive-games record?

Here’s your daily dose of Jason Robertson.

The Vancouver Canucks made franchise history with the hiring of player agent Émilie Castonguay.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Friday is Star Wars Night with the Texas Stars, and it’s gonna be Hoth, Hoth, Hoth.

Finally

“Let’s keep going,” indeed. Enjoy.

