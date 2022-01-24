Stars Victorious in Philly, Drop Flyers 3-1

After back-to-back road wins to close out last week, the Dallas Stars are in the chilly state of Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers season is currently in free fall, a loss tonight would tie them with their longest losing streak at 12 games, the first time since the 1998-99 season. The last time the Flyers won it was a whole different calendar year. Now, this is partly due to injuries, as they actually skated a defenseman at forward tonight due to the lack of depth.

The Stars have had their own struggles of late, but have won the first two of this four-game road trip and hoped to keep the ball rolling against the Flyers tonight.

First Period

The Flyers led in one stat in the first period and that stat, unsurprisingly, was hits. There are two distinct reasons this is unsurprising. The first: it’s the Flyers. That’s it, that’s the first reason. The second: possession swung wildly toward the Stars, and you don’t throw hits when you’ve got the puck.

It was another low event period for the Stars, who used to eat up high event hockey. But midway through the first, the shots were only at 5 between both teams, and the big exciting things didn’t happen until the final two minutes.

In the Stars zone, the Flyers turned over the puck on an attempted pass to their player at the blue line. Jason Robertson flipped it past the Flyers’ defense and found Roope Hintz on a breakaway streak when he scored five-hole on Carter Hart.

Shots: Stars 10, Flyers 7

Goals: Stars 1, Flyers 0

Second Period

The second period mirrored the first in many ways. Low event, but the Stars scrambled a bit more and the Flyers had more golden opportunities to score. This is born out in the increase in high danger scoring chances for the Flyers in the second period.

But they didn’t score on any of those. No, they had John Klingberg score their goal for them.

Ivan Provorov has a puck redirected in front and the Flyers have tied it! pic.twitter.com/qFyBMzQ2Vj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 25, 2022

It was credited to Ivan Provorov who made the centering pass.

It should be noted that this kind of unfortunate bounce can happen to anyone, it just happened to be Klingberg this time around.

No penalties through forty minutes.

Shots: Stars: 23, Flyers 17

Goals: Stars 1, Flyers 1

Third Period

Third verse, same as the first? There were zero penalties called this game, which against the Flyers is an accomplishment in and of itself. The shots on goal mirrored the second period. Nothing got too scrambly. Dare it be said, the third period was kinda boring.

Alexander Radulov fought for the puck behind the net, back-handed it out to Jacob Peterson, who caught the puck on his blade and immediately fired it into the net. It was initially waved off by the referee but later deemed a good goal.

Hey the replay don't lie ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Clutch goal by Peterson!!@DallasStars | #TexasHockey is now on pic.twitter.com/PUSGNUV2FX — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) January 25, 2022

Joe Pavelski followed this up with an empty-net goal with 1:37 left to go.

The Stars now have 6 of 6 points on this road trip so far and the Flyers are poised to set a new franchise record losing streak.

Shots: Stars 36, Flyers 28

Goals: Stars 3, Flyers 1

The Stars will head further east tomorrow for the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop will be at 6:00 pm CST.