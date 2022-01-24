Dallas Stars Daily Links: Tighten it Up

Over the Dallas Stars’ past three games, they’ve had had 13 goals for and 13 goals against. Two of those wins ended up in victories, but don’t expect these high-scoring games to be a new norm:

“Listen, we’re certainly not happy giving up four goals, but we’re certainly happy that we scored five,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We have to tighten it up. We’re trying to find ways to win 2-1, 3-2, and if we can score four or five goals, that’s the object obviously.”

Perhaps most disheartening about all those goals is that they came against the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Detroit Red Wings, who currently sit 32nd, 28th, and 22nd respectively in the NHL in terms of points percentage. The Stars’ next two opponents are in the same ballpark, but Bowness still has to find a way to keep scoring while minimizing goals against.

“We’ve got to tighten it up. There’s too many goals going in our net,” Bowness said. “We’ll keep getting our defense up and trying to score goals, that’s what we’re trying to do, but not at the risk of getting into a 5-4 game every night.”

Stars Stories

Bowness talks further about the Stars’ defensive identity in a quote from Saad Yousuf’s recent mailbag:

Perhaps it’s not a certainty, but Matthew DeFranks explores what a John Klingberg trade could look like from a conceptual standpoint:

Snip-snap, snip-snap:

We have reassigned Riley Damiani, Rhett Gardner and Riley Tufte from the @TexasStars to the Taxi Squad. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 24, 2022

Around the League

It’s a good ole fashioned “West vs. East” debate in Down Goes Brown’s latest weekend rankings:

Remember when the Denver Broncos had to play a WR at QB because of COVID protocols? The Vancouver Canucks are dealing with something similar:

Greg Wyshynski offers a mid-season grade on each team, and Dallas’ is about what you’d expect based on their record:

The second racist taunt to occur on-ice in a matter of days:

P.K. Subban speaks up:

Finally, while the player in question has been released, that won’t fix the problem at large: