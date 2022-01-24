Dallas Stars Look to Win their Third Straight Road Game

After all the talk last week about the Dallas Stars difference between the road and home, they go out and win two games away from Dallas. Even though it was against the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings, I’m going to praise the efforts.

With those two wins, they almost matched their season total of road wins. Dallas had only won four games prior to those two. The next two road games should be winnable as well and it starts tonight.

The Philadelphia Flyers are in the midst of a terrible losing streak and Dallas needs to keep that streak going. It starts with the Stars top line. It’s no wonder that the Hintz, Pavelski, Robertson line lead the team in goals scored with 17, 16 and 16 respectively.

Those three are also in the top five in assists. That line has been the most productive line by far for Dallas and they’ll need it to continue.

Potential Lines for Dallas

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Jamie Benn (14) - Tyler Seguin (91) - Denis Gurianov (34)

Joel Kiviranta (25) - Tanner Kero (64) - Luke Glendening (11)

Jacob Peterson (40) - Riley Damiani (13) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Ryan Suter (20) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - John Klingberg (3)

Joel Hanley (44) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Braden Holtby (70)

The Philadelphia Flyers

Since December 30th, the Flyers have lost 11 games in a row. Their latest loss was a 6-3 to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

During the current losing streak, Philly scored more than two goals only four times. Their defense gave up at least four goals seven different times and they gave up six goals on three different occasions. This seems like a good time for an offensive explosion from the Stars.

A loss tonight would match the team’s record winless streak at 12 games.

Philadelphia is also the land of the walking dead if their current injured list is any indication. The team’s injured list looks like this:

Joel Farabee (upper body)

Kevin Hayes (abdominal)

Sean Couturier (upper body)

Ryan Ellis (lower body)

Derick Brassard (hip)

Nate Thompson (shoulder)

Patrick Brown (MCL sprain)

Wade Allison (MCL sprain)

Potential Philadelphia Lines

Nick Seeler draws in on the fourth line, marking the first time that he’s played forward since, maybe, college.

James van Riemsdyk (25) - Claude Giroux (28) - Cam Atkinson (89)

Oskar Lindblom (23) - Scott Laughton (21) - Travis Konecny (11)

Gerald Mayhew (20) - Morgan Frost (48) - Max Willman (71)

Nick Seeler (24) - Jackson Cates (59) - Zack MacEwen (17)

Ivan Provorov (9) - Justin Braun (61)

Travis Sanheim (6) - Rasmus Ristolainen (70)

Keith Yandle (3) - Cam York (45)

Carter Hart (79)

Martin Jones (35)