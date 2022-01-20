 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Recent Struggles

Oettinger has been pulled his past two starts, but the young goalie is determined to get back on track. Plus, John Klingberg trade talks, #MentalMiles, and more.

By Tyler Mair
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Oettinger has had a strong sophomore season so far, there’s no denying that. But he’s also been struggling his past two games, having been pulled in both. Oettinger was especially disheartened after the Dallas Stars loss to the Montreal Canadiens:

“It’s my job to make those saves when our team gives up chances,” Oettinger said. “We played really well, and to not be able to make those saves for the guys really hurts me. I just want to be able to help this team win, and I haven’t been able to do that the last few games, so it’s really disappointing.”

Mentality is an important aspect in hockey, but especially so for goaltenders. Oettinger is well aware he can’t let the two weak performances get to him, and believes he’s capable of getting back on track:

“I just go to bed tonight and wake up tomorrow and try to move on. Focus like it never happened. It’s easier said than done, but the good goalies who stick around for a long time are able to do that. It’s the first time that I’ve gone through something like this at this level, so I’m going to lean on the people around me and work like crazy and make sure the next time I’m in a game, I’m 100% on my game and I’m helping this team win.”

You can read more on Oettinger, as well as the Stars’ scoring struggles, from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf talks about... well, a lot in his latest mailbag:

Justice is served?

We have the new schedule, finally:

Around the League

Couple of Central games from last night:

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Nazem Kadri is having a career year, one of only five players with 50+ points:

Great news for the PHF:

Another John Klingberg mention in Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts, and it’s not a hopeful one:

Never too early~

Finally...

Just gonna leave this here:

