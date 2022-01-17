The Dallas Stars’ most recent road losses have provided another window into their biggest issue: They can’t seem to generate offense to save their lives, or their season.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks was tracking this problem long before the team got outscored 10-2 in two losses in Florida. And he found the 3-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning to be their worst yet:

The Stars attempted a season-low 34 shots, a figure that eclipsed only 12 other performances across the NHL this season. They put just one shot on goal during the 24:17 following Esa Lindell’s first-period goal. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Stars had five high-danger chances and 1.69 expected goals, both the second-fewest this season for Dallas. After allowing too many chances Friday against the Panthers, the Stars failed to generate much of their own one night later in Tampa.

And DeFranks finds that the problem is as real at home as it is on the road:

The scoring issue has been exacerbated on the road, where Dallas is 4-12-1. But that doesn’t mean the Stars’ offense has been all that different at home, where they are 14-3-1 and have won their last five games. The Stars have scored more at home, but their underlying offensive metrics are almost unchanged from their road performances. They are 25th in the league in shots per 60 minutes of 5 on 5, both on the road and at home. They are in the bottom 10 in expected goals per 60 minutes, both on the road and at home.

Reminder: Today is the last day you can vote for Jason Robertson as the Last Man In.

A post-surgery Jack Eichel is practicing with the Vegas Golden Knights, and Sin City already feels like singing.

Now that the NHL is staying home for the 2022 Winter Olympics, who’s going instead? Chris Peters takes a look at the Team USA roster.

And Eric Staal has joined the Iowa Wild on a PTO to get in shape for a spot on the Canadian team.

We can all remember at least one or two terrible All-Star sweaters. Avry Lewis-McDougall can name five good ones.

The Texas Stars split the difference on the road over the weekend, dropping an 8-3 decision against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night...

Nick Caamano scores in the opening minute but it was all Checkers after that as the Stars fell 8-3 in Charlotte today.



...before bringing home a 6-5 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Stars defeated the Charlotte Checkers 6-5 on Sunday afternoon to earn the series split at Bojangles Coliseum.



