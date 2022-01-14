 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stars Get Their Butts Handed to Them, Fall 7-1 to Panthers

Happy 900th game, Jamie Benn!

By Ann Atkinson
NHL: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Five of the next six games for the Dallas Stars are on the road and they started things off tonight in Sunshine State against the Florida Panthers. Now, most teams are better at home than they are on the road, but this is especially true for the Stars and Panthers.

This is a gif recap so if you’d like to skip reliving Stars twitter, just read this tweet and call it a night:

The Stars have had a much-improved record of late. Since their own personal covid pause, they’ve won three of four games, one of which was a 6-5 shootout victory over tonight’s opponent.

The Panthers, despite losing their head coach seven games into the season, have been having a very successful year and are currently sitting pretty in the second spot in the Atlantic Division.

Braden Holtby, Denis Gurianov, Alexander Radulov, and Andrej Sekera were not available due to covid protocols. Jamie Benn played his 900th game, the longest of any player solely as a Dallas Star and the 3rd longest-tenured player in the franchise.

First Period

The first goal:

The second goal:

And it’s not that the Stars didn’t try, because they did:

From hockeyviz.com

Shots: Stars 10, Panthers 13
Goals: Stars 0, Panthers 2

Second Period

Third goal:

Fourth goal:

Fifth goal:

Sixth goal:

Shots: Stars 21, Panthers 26
Goals: Stars 0, Panthers 6

Period Three

First Stars goal:

Seventh goal:

Shots: Stars 30, Panthers 39
Goals: Stars 1, Panthers 7

Stars in Tampa Bay tomorrow night, puck drop at 6 pm CST.

