Stars Get Their Butts Handed to Them, Fall 7-1 to Panthers

Five of the next six games for the Dallas Stars are on the road and they started things off tonight in Sunshine State against the Florida Panthers. Now, most teams are better at home than they are on the road, but this is especially true for the Stars and Panthers.

Hello 911? I’d like to report a murder. #TexasHockey — JAWDiN (@TylerJMc) January 15, 2022

The Stars have had a much-improved record of late. Since their own personal covid pause, they’ve won three of four games, one of which was a 6-5 shootout victory over tonight’s opponent.

The Panthers, despite losing their head coach seven games into the season, have been having a very successful year and are currently sitting pretty in the second spot in the Atlantic Division.

Braden Holtby, Denis Gurianov, Alexander Radulov, and Andrej Sekera were not available due to covid protocols. Jamie Benn played his 900th game, the longest of any player solely as a Dallas Star and the 3rd longest-tenured player in the franchise.

Me yelling at the Stars roster: ON HIS 900TH GAME? — DefendingBigD (@DefendingBigD) January 15, 2022

First Period

The first goal:

The passing on this play. pic.twitter.com/v1EiWCrO5t — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2022

The second goal:

And it’s not that the Stars didn’t try, because they did:

It's still very early but worth noting that they play another game in less than 24 hours and are without two forwards, a defenseman and a goaltender due to COVID so they really can't let this get out of hand — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 15, 2022

Shots: Stars 10, Panthers 13

Goals: Stars 0, Panthers 2

Second Period

Jake Oettinger might wanna treat Jacob Peterson to an ice cream cone or something pic.twitter.com/Eqrdd8AZKY — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 15, 2022

Third goal:

Barkov and Verhaeghe are so nice together pic.twitter.com/JO8JW9RMfJ — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 15, 2022

Everybody now! pic.twitter.com/Q8R24QpwCt — Dallas Stars VOTE ROBO (@DallasStars) January 15, 2022

Fourth goal:

Anthony Duclair forechecks hard and takes the puck away, finding Jonathan Huberdeau in the slot who puts the Panthers up 4!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/EdX6EBD5HO — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) January 15, 2022

Dallas still believes in defending to shape, so they get brutalized on creative high cycles all the time. But this one is particularly spicy. Crazy stuff. And here I thought teams weren't allowed to draw up actual offensive plays because the coach "can't play for the players." https://t.co/NraTCl8yvU — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) January 15, 2022

Anton Khudobin has replaced Jake Oettinger in goal for the Stars. 13:57 left in the 2nd period. Would imagine this is to save Oetter for tomorrow's game in Tampa Bay. — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) January 15, 2022

Stars tip-toe their way through the power play. Hardly generate any momentum, let alone score.



Now Stars going on the PK. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 15, 2022

Fifth goal:

Sam Bennett flings the wrister through traffic and into the net for a power play goal, 5-0!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/ioVrCWaLkz — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) January 15, 2022

Sixth goal:

Benny WORKING tonight pic.twitter.com/FGo7tsnIrh — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 15, 2022

I'm obviously not a coach in this here NHL but maybe stop giving them red carpet access to this spot on the ice. pic.twitter.com/ydhNyEC1It — A Fully Boostered Merrin (@merrinish) January 15, 2022

The 86th period of the game tonight is over, Stars down 6-0 to the Florida Panthers. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 15, 2022

Shots: Stars 21, Panthers 26

Goals: Stars 0, Panthers 6

Period Three

The Stars don't even have Riley Tufte's scratch to distract from this road blowout. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) January 15, 2022

First Stars goal:

Dallas is getting embarrassed by the style they *used* to believe in. That's how you end up wasting Klingberg's prime: but not having a cohesive enough vision you can commit to through thick and thin. — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) January 15, 2022

These are the ones you really have to get in pic.twitter.com/jgAeEL9tUX — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 15, 2022

"Not how he planned on celebrating 900"



You don't say — DefendingBigD (@DefendingBigD) January 15, 2022

You know guys, I’m getting a feeling we aren’t getting thighs tonight. — Jason (@damnitjason) January 15, 2022

Panthers immediately ruin their own power play opportunity, 4 on 4 for the next 1:44. — DefendingBigD (@DefendingBigD) January 15, 2022

Seventh goal:

A lovely play to cap off @SBennett93's hat trick! pic.twitter.com/6oAuZiPZbT — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 15, 2022

Extra point is good.



7-1, Panthers — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 15, 2022

Put the zamboni driver goalie in. #TexasHockey — Fire Bowness (Taylor's version) (@tornadotaaylor) January 15, 2022

Jamie Benn with seven (7) blocked shots in this game? Man, that guy sure can take a licking! #bunchmox — Bob Spencer (@BobaFenwick) January 15, 2022

Shots: Stars 30, Panthers 39

Goals: Stars 1, Panthers 7

Stars in Tampa Bay tomorrow night, puck drop at 6 pm CST.