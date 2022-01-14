Dallas Stars Daily Links: No Such Thing as Father Time

Remember when people were worried Joe Pavelski would be a bust in Dallas?

The Dallas Stars forward scored a career-high five points in Wednesday’s win over the Seattle Kraken. Not only that, but he is now on an 87 point pace for the season, which would shatter his current career high of 79 points.

“It’s his ability to sniff out loose pucks, his ability to get out into the open,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “His anticipation of where that puck is going. Great poise around the net. Goal scorers know where to put the puck. You can put other guys in those situations and they’re not going to have the natural instinct in order to put the puck past the goalie.”

Of course, one player can only do so much. Stellar play from Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz that is helping Pavelski light up the scoreboard as a 37 year old:

“We’ve been on a good run,” Pavelski said. “We expect to produce every night. We expect to play hard. That’s been the biggest thing, haven’t had to say a whole lot. The compete has been there from all three of us and guys are making plays and feeding off each other.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Pavelski was also named the Stars’ lone representative for the NHL All-Star game:

There’s still a chance for Robertson to make it, however:

Dallas takes on the Florida Panthers tonight to try and get another win streak started:

A few Central Division teams played last night:

Come for the power rankings, stay for the player cards:

Team USA has revealed it’s roster for the Olympics:

Adam Proteau discusses the Stars’ cap situation heading into the deadline and more:

Who doesn’t love discussing All-Star snubs?